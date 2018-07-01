This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here are the 8 teams that will be involved in Monday's All-Ireland football draw

There’s only 12 teams left in the All-Ireland senior football championship.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 1 Jul 2018, 6:30 AM
Monaghan, Armagh, Tyrone and Kildare all triumphed this evening.
Image: INPHO
Monaghan, Armagh, Tyrone and Kildare all triumphed this evening.
Monaghan, Armagh, Tyrone and Kildare all triumphed this evening.
Image: INPHO

THE EIGHT TEAMS that will be battling it out for the last four places on offer in the All-Ireland football Super 8s this season, are now known.

Victories in today’s qualifiers for Monaghan, Armagh, Tyrone and Kildare completes the line-up for Monday morning’s Round 4 draw in the All-Ireland senior football championship.

Provincial champions Galway, Kerry, Donegal and Dublin are already assured of places in the Super 8s. They’ll be joined by the Round 4 winners with the four games set to feature teams aiming to bounce back from losses in provincial deciders and the sides hoping to harness momentum from their qualifier runs.

Beaten provincial finalists

  • Roscommon
  • Cork
  • Fermanagh
  • Laois

Round 3 winners

  • Monaghan
  • Armagh
  • Tyrone
  • Kildare

The draw takes place on Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1 at 8.30am on Monday.

The draw is subject to the avoidance of repeat pairings where feasible with possible repeat clashes including Fermanagh against Monaghan and Fermanagh taking on Armagh.

Venues will be determined by the GAA’s CCCC with the Round 4 games generally held in neutral venues.

The fixture details will be confirmed on Monday afternoon with the matches set to take place next weekend, 7-8 July. Croke Park will not be an option to stage games as Michael Buble is playing at the stadium next Saturday.

All Round 4 matches will be required to finis on the day under the new championship protocols.

From Munster final day to life in Melbourne and watching on from San Francisco

‘We’d a vested interest because Timmy Mac was playing’: 99 memories as Cork eye Munster double

