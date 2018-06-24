Rebels comfortably see off Dublin in All-Ireland senior camogie championship

CORK MOVED TO the top of Group 2 of the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship with today’s 4-15 to 2-3 win over Dublin at Páirc Uí Rinn that will strike fear in the hearts of future opposition.

Dublin were very competitive in the first half and trailed by just three points approaching half time but a Linda Collins goal after good work by the excellent Orla Cronin three minutes into injury time made it 2-6 to 1-3, and it was all Cork after the resumption.

Katrina Mackey got the champions rolling with a score straight from the throw-in. Amy O’Connor, after having a shot cleared off the line moments before, and Gemma O’Connor also found the target.

Emma Flanagan and Siobhán Kehoe settled David Herity’s team but Mackey rocketed a shot to the Dublin net to open a four-point gap.

Still, the visitors seemed unflappable and Orla Began’s goal had them in touch, before Collins hit that crucial major before the break.

It got worse for Dublin as a Cronin shot dropped in for a goal soon after the restart, while Aoife Murray made an excellent save at the other end.

Ashling Thompson, Cronin, Pamela Mackey, Chloe Sigerson and the eye-catching Lauren Homan all struck points as Cork drove forward in waves.

All-Ireland hero Julia White added goal number four and though Began rustled the Cork net with a powerful drive from a free three minutes before the end of normal time, this one was over long before the end.

Wexford's Stacey Kehoe and Ciara O'Connor tackle Orla O'Dwyer of Tipperary. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

On Saturday, a goal right on the hour by Mairéad Campion snatched a 1-14 to 2-8 win for Tipperary over Wexford at Innovate Wexford Park to make it two wins from two for the Premiers in Group 2.

Tipp were outstanding in the opening quarter, propelled by magnificent midfield duo Karen Kennedy and Laura Loughnane.

Cáit Devane went into the weekend topping the scoring charts and was fantastic from play and placed balls once more as the visitors moved 0-9 to 0-0 clear of their shell-shocked hosts.

The gifted attacker had seven points alone in the opening period, while dual star Orla O’Dwyer struck a brace but credit to Wexford, they roared back into the game once Linda Bolger got them off the mark. Joanne Dillon followed up with a 25th minute goal and it was 0-10 to 1-3 at half time.

Martin Carey’s team continued to chip away at the deficit as Bolger maintained her accurate shooting, and they moved ahead with six minutes of normal time remaining.

Tipperary are intent on building on last year’s championship however and Bill Mullaney’s crew displayed their character to move ahead once more, Campion’s goal grabbing a dramatic win.

Offaly claimed their first triumph of the campaign by 3-11 to 0-9 over Meath at St Brendan’s Park, Birr.

The home team beat last year’s Intermediate champions to maintain their Division 1 status but John Davis’s charges were much more competitive on this occasion.

They were unable to deal with Offaly’s goal threat however. The home team led by 1-7 to 0-4 at the break before finding the net twice more to bag the points.

