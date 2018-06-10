The 16 teams getting set to keep a close eye on tomorrow's All-Ireland qualifier draw

THE LATEST DRAW in the All-Ireland senior football qualifiers will take place tomorrow morning with 16 teams set to discover who they will face in Round Two clashes.

The losses of Down, Carlow and Longford today completed the set of eight beaten provincial semi-finalists that will be in one bowl.

They will join Clare, Tipperary, Sligo, Letirim and Monaghan who all previously made provincial last four exits.

While Louth became the last side to emerge from the opening stage of the qualifiers with their victory over London this afternoon in Ruislip.

They joined Kildare, Armagh, Waterford, Mayo, Tyrone, Cavan and Offaly – all victors in yesterday’s opening round of games.

The draw takes place tomorrow morning on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme at 8.30am. A draw will be made for home advantage with the exception being that if a Division 3 or 4 team from the current season’s Allianz league are drawn against a Division 1 or 2 team , they will have home advantage

The match venues and times will be confirmed by the CCCC on Monday afternoon with the fixtures scheduled for weekend of 23/24 June. All matches will be required to finish on the day under the new championship protocols.

Bowl 1 – Kildare, Armagh, Waterford, Louth, Mayo, Tyrone, Cavan, Antrim.

Bowl 2 – Leitrim, Sligo, Clare, Tipperary, Monaghan, Down, Longford, Carlow.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!