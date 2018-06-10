This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 10 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 16 teams getting set to keep a close eye on tomorrow's All-Ireland qualifier draw

The games will take place on Saturday 23 June.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 10 Jun 2018, 10:10 PM
9 minutes ago 435 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4063882
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE LATEST DRAW in the All-Ireland senior football qualifiers will take place tomorrow morning with 16 teams set to discover who they will face in Round Two clashes.

The losses of Down, Carlow and Longford today completed the set of eight beaten provincial semi-finalists that will be in one bowl.

They will join Clare, Tipperary, Sligo, Letirim and Monaghan who all previously made provincial last four exits.

While Louth became the last side to emerge from the opening stage of the qualifiers with their victory over London this afternoon in Ruislip.

They joined Kildare, Armagh, Waterford, Mayo, Tyrone, Cavan and Offaly – all victors in yesterday’s opening round of games.

The draw takes place tomorrow morning on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme at 8.30am. A draw will be made for home advantage with the exception being that if a Division 3 or 4 team from the current season’s Allianz league are drawn against a Division 1 or 2 team , they will have home advantage

The match venues and times will be confirmed by the CCCC on Monday afternoon with the fixtures scheduled for weekend of 23/24 June. All matches will be required to finish on the day under the new championship protocols.

Bowl 1 – Kildare, Armagh, Waterford, Louth, Mayo, Tyrone, Cavan, Antrim.

Bowl 2 – Leitrim, Sligo, Clare, Tipperary, Monaghan, Down, Longford, Carlow.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

More late Munster drama, Tipp reach end of the 2018 road and Clare take major step forward

Explainer: Where the Munster hurling championship stands after today’s games

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Neymar accuses opponents of 'UFC' tactics after surviving first start since February
Neymar accuses opponents of 'UFC' tactics after surviving first start since February
Ex-Arsenal skipper Adams believes Spurs contingent could cost England
Neymar, Coutinho and Jesus secure win as World Cup favourites Brazil head for Russia
IRELAND
Success continues for Sam Bennett as Irish rider records Rund um KÃ¶ln win in Germany
Success continues for Sam Bennett as Irish rider records Rund um Köln win in Germany
'We've just got to get better': Long-term goals will keep Ireland's plan in place despite defeat
'We know it's going to get harder' - Cheika expects Ireland to improve
HURLING
18 seconds that proved decisive in Clare's thrilling win over Tipp
18 seconds that proved decisive in Clare's thrilling win over Tipp
As it happened: Limerick v Waterford, Tipperary v Clare - Sunday hurling match tracker
5 talking points after Kilkenny's stirring comeback pegs back Wexford in Leinster
AUSTRALIA
Outstanding Hooper 'stoked' as Wallabies wreak havoc at the breakdown
Outstanding Hooper 'stoked' as Wallabies wreak havoc at the breakdown
The Rugby Show: Reaction from Brisbane after Ireland buckle against Australia
Player ratings as Ireland taste defeat for first time in 15 months

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie