Here are the 7 possible pairings for this year's All-Ireland senior football semi-finals

The last four ties will take place on the weekend of 11-12 August.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 2 Aug 2018, 11:58 AM
5 hours ago 7,989 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4160055
Croke Park will host both All-Ireland semi-final clashes.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Croke Park will host both All-Ireland semi-final clashes.
Croke Park will host both All-Ireland semi-final clashes.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

WE KNOW THE identity of two of the teams that have already qualified and we know the day one of them will be playing but everything else is still to be decided as regards the line-up for this yearâ€™s All-Ireland senior football semi-finals.

The Super 8s concludes this weekend with clashes in Fitzgerald Stadium, Pearse Stadium, MacCumhaill Park and Croke Park. Kildare and Roscommon may be out of the running but the other six sides have a keen interest in the proceedings that will determine how the semi-finals play out.

Saturday 4 August

  • Kerry v Kildare, Killarney, 6pm
  • Galway v Monaghan, Salthill, 6pm

Untitled

Sunday 5 August

  • Dublin v Roscommon, Croke Park, 3.30pm
  • Donegal v Tyrone, Ballybofey, 3.30pm

Untitled2 Source: @GAALeagueTables - Twitter

Dublin will definitely top Group 2 and play their semi-final on Saturday 11 August, Galway will be in action on one of the days, while Kerry, Monaghan, Tyrone and Donegal all still harbour hopes of reaching the last four stage.

There are seven potential All-Ireland semi-final pairings. Hereâ€™s the results needed this weekend to deliver those pairings.

Saturday 11 August

Dublin have already ensured they will top Group 2 and will face the Group 1 runner-up which could be Galway, Monaghan or Kerry.

Jim Gavin Dublin football boss Jim Gavin. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Dublin v Galway

A repeat of this yearâ€™s league final will happen if Monaghan defeat Galway on Saturday as Monaghan would then top the group and leave Galway in second place. Kerry cannot overtake Galway.

Dublin v Monaghan

A Galway-Monaghan draw will definitely see Dublin take on Monaghan in the semi-final. A Galway victory could still see Dublin v Monaghan, if Kerry also fail to beat Kildare.

Dublin v Kerry

This is the only possible semi-final facing Kerry as they cannot finish top of their group. They must beat Kildare and hope Monaghan lose to Galway. Then it will come down to scoring difference as Monaghan and Kerry drew in Clones, ruling out the head-to-head scenario. Scoring difference currently stands at Kerry (-3) and Monaghan (+2).

Sunday 12 August

There are four possible pairings here for this semi-final which will see the Group 1 winners (Galway or Monaghan) take on Group 2 runner-up (Tyrone or Donegal).

Kevin Walsh at the final whistle Galway manager Kevin Walsh. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Galway v Tyrone

A win or a draw sees Galway top their group and they will face Tyrone if Mickey Harteâ€™s side avoid defeat in Ballybofey. A draw will suffice in clinching second place for Tyrone as in that eventuality, they will prevail on scoring difference as it currently stands â€“ Tyrone (+15) and Donegal (+2).

Galway v Donegal

This game will materialise if Galway draw or beat Monaghan on Saturday night, with Donegal defeating Tyrone on Sunday afternoon.

Monaghan v Tyrone

Victories for both Monaghan and Tyrone this weekend will see them face each other in a semi-final tie. The pairing will also arise if Monaghan win and Tyrone draw.

Monaghan v Donegal

This semi-final will only be a prospect if both counties win their respective games this weekend.

