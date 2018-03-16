  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 16 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Big boost for Ospreys as Wyn Jones agrees tailored contract with WRU

The Wales captain has committed his future to the region.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 16 Mar 2018, 11:09 AM
58 minutes ago 1,736 Views 10 Comments
http://the42.ie/3907421
Wyn Jones will captain Wales against France tomorrow.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Wyn Jones will captain Wales against France tomorrow.
Wyn Jones will captain Wales against France tomorrow.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

ALUN WYN JONES has provided Guinness Pro14 side Ospreys with a huge boost by signing a new National Dual Contract (NDC) with his home region and the Welsh Rugby Union.

The 32-year-old, who returns from injury to captain Wales against France in Cardiff tomorrow, has put pen-to-paper on a dual deal which will see the WRU and Ospreys work together to manage Wyn Jones’ workload.

Jones, capped 116 times by Wales, toured with the Lions last summer and after coming through the Ospreys’ development system has gone on to become the region’s second all-time appearance maker with 223, 110 of which have come as captain.

His decision to commit his future to the Ospreys is a major fillip for the club having already lost Rhys Webb and Dan Biggar from next season.

The 2018/19 campaign will be Wyn Jones’ 14th at the Liberty Stadium.

“I’m thankful for the collaboration between the WRU and Ospreys which will look after my best interests and enables me to play the best rugby possible,” the second row said.

“To be continuing my journey with the Ospreys is probably something I wouldn’t have predicted at the start of career but having the opportunity to sign a new NDC at this point helps with the quality and quantity of the rugby that I play and hopefully will prolong my playing opportunities.”

Martyn Phillips, the chief executive of the WRU, added: ”Alun Wyn committing his future to the game here in Wales is another huge boost for Welsh Rugby.

“He is renowned and respected as a player and leader and his commitment to the Ospreys and to Wales is hugely significant and it is fantastic that another world-class player will remain in Wales.

“This announcement will also help drive our long-term focus on retaining young Welsh talent as young players will learn and benefit from Alun Wyn’s experience within our environment and that will help shape the next generation of Wales players.”

Swapping basketball for rugby and drawing inspiration from Special Olympics to pursue nursing

Passion and emotion key but Schmidt knows Ireland will need luck at Twickenham

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
Premature celebrations, dormant quality and harsh lessons: Slambush roles reversed for Ireland
Premature celebrations, dormant quality and harsh lessons: Slambush roles reversed for Ireland
Passion and emotion key but Schmidt knows Ireland will need luck at Twickenham
Schmidt hopes powerful Henderson can be one of Ireland's 'go-to guys' after recall
CHELTENHAM 2018
The42â²s Winning Post: Everything you need to enjoy the final day of Cheltenham
The42′s Winning Post: Everything you need to enjoy the final day of Cheltenham
Poll: Who will win the Cheltenham Gold Cup?
Penhill makes history for Willie Mullins to win the Stayers' Hurdle
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Dortmund crash out of Europa League as Austrian opponents cause upset
Dortmund crash out of Europa League as Austrian opponents cause upset
Griezmann produces peach of a lob and Torres bags two as rampant Atleti march into Europa League last eight
Chelsea fans 'hurt' in clashes before Barcelona game
IRELAND
Swapping basketball for rugby and drawing inspiration from Special Olympics to pursue nursing
Swapping basketball for rugby and drawing inspiration from Special Olympics to pursue nursing
3-0 would do: Schmidt ready to accept boring badge if it comes with a Slam
Schmidt 'surprised' to see Van der Westhuizen in England camp, but stands by assistant ref's integrity
ENGLAND
Henderson handed starting role as Ireland chase Grand Slam in Twickenham
Henderson handed starting role as Ireland chase Grand Slam in Twickenham
Stockdale ready to follow in Bowe's footsteps and make Grand Slam history
CJ Stander: 'I felt inside I wanted to flip the table and dance on it'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie