Big boost for Ospreys as Wyn Jones agrees tailored contract with WRU

ALUN WYN JONES has provided Guinness Pro14 side Ospreys with a huge boost by signing a new National Dual Contract (NDC) with his home region and the Welsh Rugby Union.

The 32-year-old, who returns from injury to captain Wales against France in Cardiff tomorrow, has put pen-to-paper on a dual deal which will see the WRU and Ospreys work together to manage Wyn Jones’ workload.

Jones, capped 116 times by Wales, toured with the Lions last summer and after coming through the Ospreys’ development system has gone on to become the region’s second all-time appearance maker with 223, 110 of which have come as captain.

His decision to commit his future to the Ospreys is a major fillip for the club having already lost Rhys Webb and Dan Biggar from next season.

The 2018/19 campaign will be Wyn Jones’ 14th at the Liberty Stadium.

“I’m thankful for the collaboration between the WRU and Ospreys which will look after my best interests and enables me to play the best rugby possible,” the second row said.

“To be continuing my journey with the Ospreys is probably something I wouldn’t have predicted at the start of career but having the opportunity to sign a new NDC at this point helps with the quality and quantity of the rugby that I play and hopefully will prolong my playing opportunities.”

Martyn Phillips, the chief executive of the WRU, added: ”Alun Wyn committing his future to the game here in Wales is another huge boost for Welsh Rugby.

“He is renowned and respected as a player and leader and his commitment to the Ospreys and to Wales is hugely significant and it is fantastic that another world-class player will remain in Wales.

“This announcement will also help drive our long-term focus on retaining young Welsh talent as young players will learn and benefit from Alun Wyn’s experience within our environment and that will help shape the next generation of Wales players.”