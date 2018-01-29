Amir Khan will face Canadian Phil Lo Greco in his comeback fight

Source: Twitter/Matchroom Boxing

AN OPPONENT HAS been confirmed for Amir Khan’s return to the ring on 21 April.

The former WB and IBF light-welterweight champion (31-4) will fight Canadian Phil Lo Greco (28-17) at Liverpool’s Echo Arena, it was announced today.

31-year-old Khan hasn’t fought since going down to Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in May 2016, but signed a three-fight deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom earlier this month after a spell on reality TV show ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here’.

He will be pitted against 33-year-old Canadian Lo Greco, who has lost to the likes of current IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr and Shawn Porter in the past, in his comeback bout.

“Phil Lo Greco will be coming with everything to win this fight and I’m not going to give him an inch,” Khan told Sky Sports. “He’s an aggressive fighter who is always looking to press the fight and come forward.

“I’m going to put on a great performance and prove to the boxing world that the ‘King’ is well and truly back.

That makes for a very exciting and action-packed fight for the fans.

“I respect him as a fighter and know he will be coming with big ambitions, but I’m going to put on a great performance and prove to the boxing world that the ‘King’ is well and truly back.”

Lo Greco added: “Being my first fight in the UK, I’m excited about the crowd.

“I can’t wait to feel that energy. As much as UK fans love their fighters, they love great fights and I promise just that. This night will go down as one of the best fights ever in the UK.

“I’d like to thank Eddie Hearn, Sam Watson, Al Haymon, and of course, the entire ‘Khandashian’ family for letting your daughter come out and play.

“I’m happy Amir decided to yank up his skirt and end his long-going tea party. It was time he manned up. I’ve got a full training camp this time around, there will be no room for error. Amir Khan will be knocked out.

I’ve noticed Amir loves going more to Dubai, so I’ll send him to Dubai, and he’ll go dub-bye, #AmirGONE.

“Boxing teaches us, history repeats itself. Once your knocked out cold, it only gets worse.”

