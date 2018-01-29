  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 29 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Amir Khan will face Canadian Phil Lo Greco in his comeback fight

The former light-welterweight world champion makes his return on 21 April after signing with Matchroom.

By Ben Blake Monday 29 Jan 2018, 3:18 PM
7 hours ago 2,130 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3822366

Khan Lo Greco Source: Twitter/Matchroom Boxing

AN OPPONENT HAS been confirmed for Amir Khan’s return to the ring on 21 April.

The former WB and IBF light-welterweight champion (31-4) will fight Canadian Phil Lo Greco (28-17) at Liverpool’s Echo Arena, it was announced today.

31-year-old Khan hasn’t fought since going down to Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in May 2016, but signed a three-fight deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom earlier this month after a spell on reality TV show ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here’.

He will be pitted against 33-year-old Canadian Lo Greco, who has lost to the likes of current IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr and Shawn Porter in the past, in his comeback bout.

“Phil Lo Greco will be coming with everything to win this fight and I’m not going to give him an inch,” Khan told Sky Sports. “He’s an aggressive fighter who is always looking to press the fight and come forward.

“I’m going to put on a great performance and prove to the boxing world that the ‘King’ is well and truly back.

That makes for a very exciting and action-packed fight for the fans.

“I respect him as a fighter and know he will be coming with big ambitions, but I’m going to put on a great performance and prove to the boxing world that the ‘King’ is well and truly back.”

Lo Greco added: “Being my first fight in the UK, I’m excited about the crowd.

“I can’t wait to feel that energy. As much as UK fans love their fighters, they love great fights and I promise just that. This night will go down as one of the best fights ever in the UK.

“I’d like to thank Eddie Hearn, Sam Watson, Al Haymon, and of course, the entire ‘Khandashian’ family for letting your daughter come out and play.

“I’m happy Amir decided to yank up his skirt and end his long-going tea party. It was time he manned up. I’ve got a full training camp this time around, there will be no room for error. Amir Khan will be knocked out.

I’ve noticed Amir loves going more to Dubai, so I’ll send him to Dubai, and he’ll go dub-bye, #AmirGONE.

“Boxing teaches us, history repeats itself. Once your knocked out cold, it only gets worse.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Ronda Rousey joins WWE, refuses to say she’s retired from MMA

Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier in line for champion v champion superfight at UFC 226

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daniel Sturridge completes loan switch to West Brom
Daniel Sturridge completes loan switch to West Brom
Man City meet Athletic Bilbao's €65m buyout clause to sign French defender
Is Emre Can set to leave Liverpool?
FOOTBALL
West Ham defender hit with six-game ban for spitting at opponent
West Ham defender hit with six-game ban for spitting at opponent
Ibrahimovic nearing return as LA Galaxy rumours swirl
Klopp quashes talk of Liverpool complacency since Man City win
SIX NATIONS
The growing confidence around Ireland's Six Nations chances is justified
The growing confidence around Ireland's Six Nations chances is justified
'I just think he's a flat-out winger': Experience keeps Kearney unfazed by meteoric Larmour rise
Stockdale fit for France clash as Ireland announce clean bill of health
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Leicester City youngster makes loan move to Bohemians
Leicester City youngster makes loan move to Bohemians
Bohs capture what it means to be a young League of Ireland fan perfectly with new promo video
One of Cork City's 2017 heroes impresses in debut in England
TENNIS
Margaret catch her? Federer doesn't expect to equal Court's record tally
Margaret catch her? Federer doesn't expect to equal Court's record tally
Tearful Federer toasts Melbourne triumph following 20th Grand Slam title
Federer beats Cilic in five-set victory to claim 20th Grand Slam title at Australian Open

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie