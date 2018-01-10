'I’ve been out of the ring for too long and I’m desperate to make up for lost time' - Khan signs with Hearn

Khan last fought against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in May 2016. Source: Zuma Press/PA Images

AMIR KHAN HAS AGREED to sign a promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom, it has been confirmed today.

The 31-year-old former WBA and IBF light-welterweight champion (31-4) has been out of the ring since being knocked out by Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez at a catchweight of 155 pounds in May 2016.

Having recently appeared on reality TV show ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here’, Olympic silver medallist Khan is aiming to get his career back on track and the three-fight contract with Matchroom begins at Liverpool’s Echo Arena on 21 April.

The move is another step closer to a much-anticipated match-up between Bolton native Khan and Kell Brook, who also fights under the Matchroom banner.

“I’m thrilled to be teaming up with Matchroom,” said Khan. “This decision is not one I’ve taken lightly, as I’m at a hugely important time in my career, but having spoken to Eddie at length, it was clear he and I were on the same page in terms of what I want to be doing and what I still want to achieve.

I’m determined to win another world championship and I’m confident I’ve got the right team behind me to help me do so.

“Just as important a factor was the opportunity to fight in the UK for the first time in seven years, and to do so with the support of the British fans and Sky Sports behind me. British boxing is in such a good place and I genuinely can’t wait to get back in that ring with the incredible home support behind me.

“I’ve been out of the ring for too long, and I’m desperate to make up for lost time, starting in April.”

Delighted to confirm I’ve signed a three-fight deal with @EddieHearn & @MatchroomBoxing. I’ll be fighting live on @SkySportsBoxing on April 21st in Liverpool. Can’t tell you how excited I am to fight in the UK once again. #BackToBusiness pic.twitter.com/Mx41hcAbcW — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) January 10, 2018 Source: Amir Khan /Twitter

Hearn added: “I am delighted to welcome former unified world champion Amir Khan to the Matchroom Boxing and Sky Sports Boxing team. Amir is one of the biggest names in the sport of boxing and his return on 21 April will be the first time he has boxed in the UK in seven years.

“The plan is to box in April and then again in August or September in preparation for a super fight in winter 2018. The target is to provide him with the biggest fights possible with a mouth-watering list of names including the likes of Manny Pacquiao, Kell Brook, Keith Thurman and Errol Spence. I’m excited to get started and looking forward to a huge night of boxing on 21 April.”

