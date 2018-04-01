  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Boxing gold and silver for Ireland at European U22 Championships

Amy Broadhurst went all the way in the lightweight division in Romania, while team-mate Aoife O’Rourke was forced to withdraw from her final.

By Ben Blake Sunday 1 Apr 2018, 6:15 PM
Updated at 18.15

IRELAND’S AMY BROADHURST has claimed gold at the European U22 Boxing Championships.

Competing at lightweight (60kg), the Dundalk fighter — nicknamed ‘Baby Canelo’ — overcame Francesa Martusciello of Italy in this afternoon’s final to record a third straight win in Targu Jiu, Romania.

Amy Broadhurst Broadhurst in Romania. Source: Twitter/amybroadhurst12

Having lost out to Kellie Harrington in the Irish Senior Elite final back in February, this latest success represents an incredible achievement for Broadhurst, who is a former continental champion at European and youth level.

Ireland team-mate Aoife O’Rourke was also due to be in action against Turkey’s Busenaz Sermeneli in the women’s middleweight final today.

However, she was forced to pull out of the bout because of illness and, as a result, takes silver.

Her club Castlerea BC posted: “We want to start off by thanking you all for the immense support you have all showed in the past few days. We have received news from Romania that due to a technicality (out of Aoifes control) she will be unable to box in today’s final.

Needless to say Aoife is disappointed but it does not take from the fact that Aoife is taking home a European silver medal to Castlerea. She has done amazingly. Aoife’s homecoming will be tomorrow at approximately 12.30, where we will parade the town with our champ.”

