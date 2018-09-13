'I thought football was going to be there forever…then I found out I was pregnant'

MOTHERHOOD. WORK. COLLEGE. Club. County. In no particular order of significance, but each as important as the next. Dublin’s Amy Connolly isn’t afraid of hard work, nor does her world solely revolve around football anymore.

Connolly in action for Dublin. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

The arrival of son Ciabhan four years ago could have marked the end of her inter-county career, ditto the serious knee injury she suffered in 2017, but the Foxrock-Cabinteely midfielder is as determined and hard-working as she is skilful.

Ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland ladies football championship final against Cork at Croke Park, Connolly is the latest Dublin footballer to be profiled in AIG’s video series around the county’s teams.

Becoming a mother has given her new perspective on life, and the strong support system around Connolly has allowed her to continue to flourish in a sky-blue jersey.

This is her story.

