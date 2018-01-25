'An Evening with Eric Cantona' is coming to Ireland

FOR MANY MANCHESTER United fans, there is only one king.

When Eric Cantona was signed by Manchester United from Leeds United in November 1992, he galvanised the club and became the catalyst for the success of Alex Ferguson’s first great side during the mid-1990s.

Alongside Alex Ferguson with the FA Cup and Premier League trophies in 1996. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

Although it is 21 years since he decided to hang up his boots at the age of 30, the controversial Frenchman is still revered by United supporters.

‘An Evening with Eric Cantona’ is touring the UK and Ireland later this year, and Dublin’s Olympia Theatre will host the event on Tuesday, 30 October.

Cantona is touring the UK and Ireland. Source: Domine-Wyters

It is sure to be popular but tickets — which go on sale this Monday — are not cheap. They start at €51 each, you can get Meet & Greet tickets for €235, while the ‘VVIP Experience’ will set you back an eye-watering €580 (more info here).

That is limited to 50 people and includes a reception with Eric, a glass of champagne, Row A or B seat in the stalls, a large signed photograph of the great man and a professionally-taken photo of you and him that will be framed on the night. He’ll also sign an item that you bring along yourself.

You can also expect a couple of lines like his famous ‘seagulls’ quote from a man who always fancied himself as a bit of a philosopher.

