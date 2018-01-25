  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 25 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'An Evening with Eric Cantona' is coming to Ireland

The Manchester United great will attend an event at Dublin’s Olympia Theatre this October.

By Ben Blake Thursday 25 Jan 2018, 6:34 PM
3 hours ago 5,803 Views 12 Comments
http://the42.ie/3817153

FOR MANY MANCHESTER United fans, there is only one king.

When Eric Cantona was signed by Manchester United from Leeds United in November 1992, he galvanised the club and became the catalyst for the success of Alex Ferguson’s first great side during the mid-1990s.

Cantona Fergusson Double Winners Alongside Alex Ferguson with the FA Cup and Premier League trophies in 1996. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

Although it is 21 years since he decided to hang up his boots at the age of 30, the controversial Frenchman is still revered by United supporters.

‘An Evening with Eric Cantona’ is touring the UK and Ireland later this year, and Dublin’s Olympia Theatre will host the event on Tuesday, 30 October.

66th Cannes Film Festival - Eric Cantona Photocall Cantona is touring the UK and Ireland. Source: Domine-Wyters

It is sure to be popular but tickets — which go on sale this Monday — are not cheap. They start at €51 each, you can get Meet & Greet tickets for €235, while the ‘VVIP Experience’ will set you back an eye-watering €580 (more info here).

That is limited to 50 people and includes a reception with Eric, a glass of champagne, Row A or B seat in the stalls, a large signed photograph of the great man and a professionally-taken photo of you and him that will be framed on the night. He’ll also sign an item that you bring along yourself.

You can also expect a couple of lines like his famous ‘seagulls’ quote from a man who always fancied himself as a bit of a philosopher.

Source: goodadvice.com/YouTube

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Confirmed: Jose Mourinho extends stay at Manchester United

‘One of the best attacking players in the world’ Sanchez to make Man United debut at Yeovil

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tottenham defender admits to having snubbed Barcelona switch
Tottenham defender admits to having snubbed Barcelona switch
Pochettino tells Wenger to focus on Arsenal after jibe
Bad news for Shane Long? Southampton sign new €22 million striker
FOOTBALL
Huddersfield and Celtic miss out as Dortmund defender joins Saint-Etienne
Huddersfield and Celtic miss out as Dortmund defender joins Saint-Etienne
'It doesn't matter' - De Bruyne not concerned with Sanchez rejecting City for Man United
Zidane: My job is on the line against PSG
MANCHESTER UNITED
Confirmed: Jose Mourinho extends stay at Manchester United
Confirmed: Jose Mourinho extends stay at Manchester United
'One of the best attacking players in the world' Sanchez to make Man United debut at Yeovil
Man United youngster Tuanzebe heads to Villa
SIX NATIONS
Another injury blow for Wales as knee injury takes Rhys Webb out of Six Nations
Another injury blow for Wales as knee injury takes Rhys Webb out of Six Nations
Scotland's Townsend inspired by recent visit to Man City boss Pep Guardiola
'I'm not Donald Trump' - England boss Jones piles the pressure on Schmidt's Ireland
TENNIS
First-time grand slam champ to be crowned after Halep survives a classic
First-time grand slam champ to be crowned after Halep survives a classic
Britain's Kyle Edmund outclassed in bid to reach Australian Open final
Cornet could face ban over three missed drugs tests during 2017 season

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie