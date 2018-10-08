This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 8 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I'm flattered' - Sweden captain confirms interest from Man United

33-year-old Andreas Granqvist says there is truth to the rumours he is wanted by the Premier League club.

By The42 Team Monday 8 Oct 2018, 10:33 AM
51 minutes ago 2,645 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4273725
Granqvist skippered his national team at this summer's World Cup.
Image: NurPhoto/SIPA USA/PA Images
Granqvist skippered his national team at this summer's World Cup.
Granqvist skippered his national team at this summer's World Cup.
Image: NurPhoto/SIPA USA/PA Images

SWEDEN’S ANDREAS GRANQVIST says there is definite interest from Manchester United over a possible January transfer.

Reports have emerged in recent weeks suggesting Jose Mourinho wants to complete a shock deal for the 33-year-old at the start of 2019 in order to bolster his defence.

Granqvist responded to the rumours last week, admitting he was flattered to be linked with a move to Old Trafford but that he had not received any offers.

While the centre-back insists that remains the case, he claims there is an eagerness to make the move happen. 

“There certainly is interest,” he told Expressen after his Helsingborg side beat Falkenberg. “There’s usually nothing in it when it’s in a newspaper.

“I don’t close any doors to anything. But it’s so far away and as long as there is nothing concrete, it’s mostly speculation.

“As I said at the start, I’m flattered even to be mentioned with such a big team as Manchester United.

“We’ll see, but there is certainly an interest, as it says in the media.

Should there be a concrete offer in January, I’ll receive it and then Helsingborg will look at it. Right now, there isn’t one.”

It has been suggested United could look to agree a loan, much like the successful deal they struck for Henrik Larsson in January 2007, but Granqvist is wary of speculating on the details.

“I don’t know if it’s a loan. As I’ve not had a concrete offer, it’s hard to speculate,” he said.

Sweden captain Granqvist scored twice as he led them to the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup, where they were beaten 2-0 by England.

United manager Mourinho reportedly wanted to sign a new centre-back before the start of the season, with Harry Maguire and Toby Alderweireld linked, but was denied the funds by the club’s hierarchy.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    UFC dig hole for themselves but strike PPV gold with potential Khabib-McGregor fallout
    UFC dig hole for themselves but strike PPV gold with potential Khabib-McGregor fallout
    On the ground in Vegas: Reaction as McGregor's UFC return turned to chaos
    White will not rule out Khabib-McGregor rematch despite UFC 229 chaos
    FOOTBALL
    'I'm flattered' - Sweden captain confirms interest from Man United
    'I'm flattered' - Sweden captain confirms interest from Man United
    'I'll take it!' — Klopp satisfied with Man City draw
    Mbappe scores four in 13 minutes as PSG romp Lyon
    LEINSTER
    Cullen faces tough selection calls as Leinster turn attention to Europe
    Cullen faces tough selection calls as Leinster turn attention to Europe
    'Seeing Johnny every day you want to get to his level'
    'He's one of those world-class players': Leinster's Kiwi magician a joy to behold
    MUNSTER
    Van Graan encouraged by Aviva performance ahead of 'massive' Exeter test
    Van Graan encouraged by Aviva performance ahead of 'massive' Exeter test
    Concern over Munster's scrum-half options as Mathewson forced off
    'Unfortunately certain calls went against us': JVG laments chalked-off Earls try
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'If we played quickly, Liverpool are better than us' â Guardiola
    'If we played quickly, Liverpool are better than us' — Guardiola
    Former Chelsea captain John Terry announces his retirement
    Togetherness key to United's fightback - Lukaku

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie