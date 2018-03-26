  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 26 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mayo star Andy Moran would like to see the GAA introduce a 50-yard penalty to cut out cynical play

The current Footballer of the Year accepts that it would be difficult to get the rule brought in, however.

By Ben Blake Monday 26 Mar 2018, 7:22 PM
29 minutes ago 1,830 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3925202
Moran with Paddy McGrath of Donegal yesterday.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Moran with Paddy McGrath of Donegal yesterday.
Moran with Paddy McGrath of Donegal yesterday.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

KEVIN MCLOUGHLIN’S DRAMATIC late point saw Mayo earn a draw against Donegal at Ballybofey yesterday to preserve their top-flight status.

However, former Dublin football Ciaran Whelan then highlighted last year’s beaten All-Ireland finalists on RTÉ’s Allianz League Sunday for dragging opposing players to the ground during the dying minutes of the Division 1 encounter.

Whelan also expressed his belief that there should be some sort of punishment for teams who attempt to “take the life out of the game” in injury-time.

Mayo’s star forward Andy Moran featured as a guest on the latest episode of Second Captains today, and presenter Eoin McDevitt questioned him about the tactic.

“I don’t think we pulled them down en masse,” Moran replied. “I think there was one incident and it kind of got into a brawl at the top of the ‘D’. It’s something that happens and I think the rule-makers have to come up with some solution to get rid of it.

“It is part of the game in some way. I would like if it wasn’t but if you look at other games, there are different forms of cynical play to kill out a game. In soccer, if you’re 1-0 you’re going to do it. I’m sure in rugby there are little technical things you do to slow it down as well, and I’m sure there are in every other game in the world.

Pulling down a man probably isn’t the right thing to do, but in the situation I don’t know how you change it. There probably should be a rule brought up to change that.”

Asked to suggest a new law that would go some way to eradicating the cynical play, he pointed to the 50-metre penalty in the Australian Football League (AFL).

“I was always a fan of the 50-yard penalty in Australian Rules,” he added. “It’s a very good rule, I think it’s smart and it brings the ball up. For that to come in, it would be a fairly dramatic change in the GAA and I’m not sure how we would get that one through.

“It’s a relevant rule to our game and you’re not going to pull someone down if the ball is going to be moved up from the 13 to the halfway line, and you’re a point up or a point down.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Blow for Dublin as Cuala captain to miss Leinster championship with serious injury

Jason Sherlock to serve eight-week ban following Galway sideline incident

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
IRELAND
UK civil servant tasked with finding solution to Irish border issue quits job
UK civil servant tasked with finding solution to Irish border issue quits job
Ex-Fiji lock joins Cheika's Wallabies as forwards coach in time for summer Tests against Ireland
Why two floors of Dublin's 'stately home of death' are still closed to the public
CROKE PARK
All-Ireland champions Dublin lose out to Monaghan after late Fintan Kelly point
All-Ireland champions Dublin lose out to Monaghan after late Fintan Kelly point
14-man Tipperary battle back to beat Dublin and book semi-final spot
As it happened: Dublin vs Tipperary, Allianz Hurling League Quarter-Final
AUSTRALIA
Australia cricket captain handed one-match ban for part in ball-tampering scandal
Australia cricket captain handed one-match ban for part in ball-tampering scandal
Australia's captain and vice-captain stand down for third Test amid ball-tampering scandal
First direct Australia-Europe scheduled flight touches down in Heathrow after 17 hours
RUGBY
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie