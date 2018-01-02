  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 2 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Andy Murray posts emotional injury update on Instagram amid fears over career

The former world number one has withdrawn from the season-opening Brisbane International.

By AFP Tuesday 2 Jan 2018, 4:48 PM
2 hours ago 4,791 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3777976

FORMER WORLD NUMBER one Andy Murray has withdrawn from the season-opening Brisbane International in a major setback to his Australian Open preparations, hinting that surgery on his problematic hip remained a “secondary option”.

TENNIS BRISBANE INTERNATIONAL Murray on the practice court in Brisbane yesterday before withdrawing from the tournament. Source: AAP/PA Images

He suffered a right hip injury in 2017 and has not played on the ATP tour since losing a tough five-setter to American Sam Querrey in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.

“I’ve obviously been going through a really difficult period with my hip for a long time and have sought council from a number of hip specialists,” Murray said on Instagram.

“Having been recommended to treat my hip conservatively since the US Open I have done everything asked of me from a rehab perspective and worked extremely hard to try get back on the court competing.

“Having played practice sets here in Brisbane with some top players unfortunately this hasn’t worked yet to get me to the level I would like so I have to reassess my options.”

Murray added: “Obviously continuing rehab is one option and giving my hip more time to recover. Surgery is also an option but the chances of a successful outcome are not as high as I would like which has made this my secondary option and my hope has been to avoid that.

“However this is something I may have to consider but let’s hope not.”

Hey everyone.. Just wanted to write a little message on here for anyone interested in what in going through right now. Firstly I want to apologise to @brisbanetennis for withdrawing at late notice and to everyone who wanted to come along to watch me play(or lose😇) The organisers couldn't have been more understanding and supportive and I'll always remember that. Thank you. I've obviously been going through a really difficult period with my hip for a long time and have sought council from a number of hip specialists. Having been recommended to treat my hip conservatively since the US Open I have done everything asked of me from a rehab perspective and worked extremely hard to try get back on the court competing. Having played practice sets here in Brisbane with some top players unfortunately this hasn't worked yet to get me to the level I would like so I have to reassess my options. Obviously continuing rehab is one option and giving my hip more time to recover. Surgery is also an option but the chances of a successful outcome are not as I high as I would like which has made this my secondary option and my hope has been to avoid that. However this is something I may have to consider but let's hope not. I choose this pic as the little kid inside me just wants to play tennis and Compete.. I genuinely miss it so much and i would give anything to be back out there. I didn't realise until these last few months just how much I love this game. Everytime I wake up from sleeping or napping i hope that it's better and it's quite demoralising when you get on the court it's not at the level you need it to be to compete at this level. In the short term I'm going to be staying in Australia for the next couple of days to see if my hip settles down a bit and will decide by the weekend whether to stay out here or fly home to assess what I do next. Sorry for the long post but I wanted to keep everyone in the loop and get this off my chest as it's really hurting inside. Hope to see you back on the court soon 🎾😢❤️

A post shared by Andy Murray (@andymurray) on

The Australian Open starts in Melbourne on 15 January and Murray said he would decide by the weekend whether to stay in Australia or fly home.

“It’s quite demoralising that when you get on the court it’s not at the level you need it to be to compete at this level. It’s really hurting inside,” the Scotsman said.

Murray joins top seed and world number one Rafael Nadal, who pulled out of the Brisbane tournament late last week, on the sidelines.

- © AFP 2018

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

It looks like Jon Gruden will be the next coach of the Oakland Raiders

Alabama threw a huge touchdown pass to a 310lb defender to reach National Championship Game

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan pleads guilty to assaulting girlfriend
Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan pleads guilty to assaulting girlfriend
Wenger charged after confronting officials
Stoke missing Glenn Whelan, Mourinho's lack of class and more Premier League talking points
FOOTBALL
Buffon: Donnarumma would be right to ditch AC Milan for Juventus
Buffon: Donnarumma would be right to ditch AC Milan for Juventus
'2018 is going to be my year' - City's Jesus won't need surgery on 'not very bad' MCL injury
'I couldn't be less interested in anything in the world' - Klopp on Coutinho-Nike story
LEINSTER
'We got away with it,' says Cullen as KK left biting his tongue after loss to Leinster
'We got away with it,' says Cullen as KK left biting his tongue after loss to Leinster
Cullen disappointed not to see Leinster pull clear before dramatic derby finish
Leinster withstand late Connacht onslaught to sneak New Year's inter-pro honours
LIVERPOOL
Without star duo, Liverpool secure dramatic last-gasp win away to Burnley
Without star duo, Liverpool secure dramatic last-gasp win away to Burnley
Over 600 days since his last appearance, Stephen Ireland returns to Stoke's bench
As it happened: Burnley v Liverpool, Premier League
MUNSTER
Munster centre Arnold faces ban after inter-pro red card
Munster centre Arnold faces ban after inter-pro red card
'Our discipline let us down' - Van Graan rues missed opportunity in Belfast
As It Happened: Ulster v Munster, Pro14

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie