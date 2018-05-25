Real Madrid rejected Premier League offers of 'up to €150m' for midfield star

REAL MADRID HAVE rejected two offers of €150 million for Marco Asensio, according to the star midfielder’s agent.

Asensio, 22, started just 19 of his 32 La Liga appearances this season, scoring six goals.

The Spain international re-signed with Madrid last year, extending his deal until 2023 with a reported €700m release clause.

His agent, Horacio Gaggioli, said Thursday there had been significant interest in Asensio.

“Madrid have received two offers for Marco Asensio, up to €150m, but the club rejected them,” he told Cadena SER.

“He has an extraordinary future.”

Asensio arrived at Madrid from Mallorca in 2014, although he has only spent the past two seasons at the club after initial loan spells.

The 10-time Spain international has been linked to numerous Premier League clubs and his agent confirmed the offers had come from England.

“You can imagine that they come from England because they can afford it without any problems,” Gaggioli said.

“They could even raise it.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!