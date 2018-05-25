This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 26 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Real Madrid rejected Premier League offers of 'up to €150m' for midfield star

Marco Asensio is a target for some of England’s biggest clubs after a season when he was not an automatic starter in the Spanish capital.

By The42 Team Friday 25 May 2018, 11:51 PM
1 hour ago 2,780 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4036108
Marco Asensio (file pic).
Image: Alexander Hassenstein
Marco Asensio (file pic).
Marco Asensio (file pic).
Image: Alexander Hassenstein

REAL MADRID HAVE rejected two offers of €150 million for Marco Asensio, according to the star midfielder’s agent.

Asensio, 22, started just 19 of his 32 La Liga appearances this season, scoring six goals.

The Spain international re-signed with Madrid last year, extending his deal until 2023 with a reported €700m release clause.

His agent, Horacio Gaggioli, said Thursday there had been significant interest in Asensio.

“Madrid have received two offers for Marco Asensio, up to €150m, but the club rejected them,” he told Cadena SER.

“He has an extraordinary future.”

Asensio arrived at Madrid from Mallorca in 2014, although he has only spent the past two seasons at the club after initial loan spells.

The 10-time Spain international has been linked to numerous Premier League clubs and his agent confirmed the offers had come from England.

“You can imagine that they come from England because they can afford it without any problems,” Gaggioli said.

“They could even raise it.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Bohs deny Rovers derby win with last-gasp Casey header>

‘Does he only think about his haircuts?’ Denmark coach trolls Paul Pogba>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Real Madrid rejected Premier League offers of 'up to â¬150m' for midfield star
Real Madrid rejected Premier League offers of 'up to €150m' for midfield star
'Messi and Ronaldo are in a different orbit!' - Ramos not buying Salah comparisons
'Please beat Liverpool!': There's no doubt who David Beckham wants to win in Kiev
IRELAND
'He's Irish. He plays for Ireland' - Keane responds to West Ham owner's comments on Rice
'He's Irish. He plays for Ireland' - Keane responds to West Ham owner's comments on Rice
First senior call-ups for League of Ireland pair as O'Neill confirms squad for upcoming friendlies
Here are the dates that Euro 2020 matches will be played in Dublin
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool mayor admits bid to get stranded fans to Kiev has failed
Liverpool mayor admits bid to get stranded fans to Kiev has failed
Can Madrid cope with Liverpool's pressing and more Champions League talking points
Liverpool mayor 'working hard' to get stranded fans to Kiev after flights fiasco
PREMIER LEAGUE
Juventus set to sign â¬11m out-of-favour United defender Darmian - reports
Juventus set to sign €11m out-of-favour United defender Darmian - reports
Quiz: How well do you remember Liverpool's European Cup-winning sides?
Real Madrid fans return 1,000 Champions League final tickets as price hikes spell misery

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie