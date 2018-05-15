Wilder likely next up for Joshua in either September or November, says Hearn

MATCHROOM BOXING CHIEF Eddie Hearn is confident that Anthony Joshua’s next opponent will be his American nemesis Deontay Wilder, and says there’s a distinct possibility that the fight will take place on U.S. soil.

Hearn, who announced his groundbreaking $1bn streaming deal in the States last week, indicated Joshua and Matchroom have received an offer for ‘AJ’s long-awaited unification clash with the nuclear-fisted ‘Bronze Bomber’ to take place across the Atlantic.

Were that to be the case, says Hearn, the fight would most likely take place in November, whereas were it to be staged in the UK, an autumn showdown is most likely.

“The major thing for AJ is planning his next fight. I was just on the phone to him a minute ago – we’re meeting up this week,” Hearn told talkSPORT’s Fight Night podcast.

“We have to start making some decisions. We know the fights that are on the table. Conversations are ongoing with Wilder: AJ really wants to fight in the UK next but obviously it’s a big opportunity to fight Wilder in America and it is something we are considering strongly.

It’s just a case really of taking our time and making the right decisions. We know we have got a great opportunity to try and become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world and he would love to do it in the UK but we have had an offer that is of interest to us.

“We have to explore it more, which we have been doing over the last week or so. The communication is back-and-forth, which is good news. We are talking regularly, they are answering our questions now and I’m hopeful that fight can get over the line,” Hearn said.

If it’s in the UK, it will be in September and if it is in Vegas or New York it will probably be more like November. I think it will be his next one.

Source: Nick Potts

Hearn has also relayed his interest in signing Wilder to his Matchroom USA stable since announcing his lucrative partnership with DAZN last Thursday.

Other targets include Charlo brothers Jermell and Jermall – the latter of whom has been linked with a fight versus Hearn’s first U.S. recruit, Brooklyn middleweight star Danny Jacobs.

“Look at Deontay Wilder – it’s embarrassing that he’s sitting on Instagram filming himself trying to build his profile off Anthony Joshua’s name,” Hearn said. “They need help, these guys, the Charlo brothers, Wilder, all these sorts of people. And when we come here in full, starting in September, these guys are all on the radar for Matchroom Boxing USA.”