This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 21 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Joshua weighs in nearly two stone heavier than Russian challenger Povetkin

The IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion returns to the ring at Wembley tomorrow evening.

By AFP Friday 21 Sep 2018, 4:29 PM
7 minutes ago 111 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4248626
The fighters in London today.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
The fighters in London today.
The fighters in London today.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION Anthony Joshua will be nearly two stone heavier than his veteran Russian opponent Alexander Povetkin when he defends his title at Wembley tomorrow.

Joshua — whose International Boxing Federation, World Boxing Association and World Boxing Organisation titles will be on the line — weighed in at 17 stone 8 pounds, whilst 39-year-old Povetkin tipped the scales at 15st 12lbs.

That meant the Englishman was four pounds heavier than he had been for his victory over Joseph Parker in March, but still lighter than his three contests prior to that fight.

The Russian challenger had weighed 16st 5lb for his last fight with Britain’s David Price, which took place on the undercard of the Joshua-Parker bout in Cardiff.

Joshua, 28, has admitted to feeling under “tons of pressure” as he returns to the scene of arguably his greatest triumph, an 11th-round stoppage of former champion Wladimir Klitschko last year.

Joshua, the 2012 Olympic champion in London, comes into Saturday’s contest — with 80,000 spectators expected — having won all 21 of his professional bouts, although his last fight, against New Zealand’s Parker in March, saw him go the distance for the first time as a pro before he secured a unanimous points decision.

Povetkin, like Joshua a former Olympic champion with his moment of glory coming in Athens in 2004, served notice of his punching power on the undercard of that bout, with a sickening knockout of Price.

The only blemish on the Russian’s 35-fight record is a 2013 points defeat by Klitschko.

Source: SecondsOut/YouTube

© – AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Stress from drink-driving charge may have led to Lloris injury â Pochettino
    Stress from drink-driving charge may have led to Lloris injury – Pochettino
    Willian strike hands Chelsea narrow win in Greece as Morata misfires once again
    Relaxed Pochettino not risking Alli return amid Spurs slump
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Matt Doherty prepares for Old Trafford test, Klopp eyes sixth straight win and more Premier League talking points
    Matt Doherty prepares for Old Trafford test, Klopp eyes sixth straight win and more Premier League talking points
    Bigger Champions League tests to come, warns Pogba
    Teenager Dalot can play at Man United for 10 years, claims Mourinho after impressive debut
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Agueroooo... Man City's greatest ever goal-scorer extends contract until 2021
    Agueroooo... Man City's greatest ever goal-scorer extends contract until 2021
    Aubameyang at the double as Arsenal prevail in Europa League opener
    Liverpool defender Lovren charged with perjury along with Croatian team-mate Modric
    UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    1991 Ballon d'Or winner takes swipe at Neymar, Mbappe and Cavani
    1991 Ballon d'Or winner takes swipe at Neymar, Mbappe and Cavani
    Can sorry for 'we're not women' blast over Ronaldo red card
    Isco stunner sets up winning start for holders Real Madrid as they see off Roma

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie