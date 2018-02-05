  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 0 °C Monday 5 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Anthony Joshua needs US fight to hit the big time – Amir Khan

Khan’s own profile was raised by a number of bouts in the United States and he feels compatriot Joshua should follow suit.

By The42 Team Monday 5 Feb 2018, 8:49 PM
2 hours ago 1,953 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3835884
Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua

ANTHONY JOSHUA SHOULD prioritise a debut fight in America before setting his sights on a showdown with Deontay Wilder.

That is the view of British compatriot Amir Khan, who said the heavyweight star needed to raise his profile in the US to become a “global star.”

Khan has fought several times in the States, most recently against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in Las Vegas, where the Mexican scored a sixth-round knockout in May 2016.

But it was a big-money bout for Khan and brought with it the kind of attention that he feels Joshua – who faces Joseph Parker on 31 March in Cardiff – would easily attract if he showed off his skills for a stateside audience.

“When you fight in America you become that global star, and that’s what I did,” Khan, who takes on Phil Lo Greco in Liverpool on April 21, said in quotes reported by Sky Sports.

“People around the world now, wherever I go, they will recognise me because of US television, how they promote you.

“One thing about the heavyweight division that AJ should definitely watch is – it’s always been big in America with Muhammad Ali, George Foreman, Joe Frazier, Evander Holyfield.

“Why not fight in a country where heavyweight boxing is big?

“If he wants to make a big name, I think he might want to fight there first.

“He will build his name up, he will get a good knockout against some up and coming fighter, and then he will be ready, because people will see him live on TV and live in America.

“They will be like: ‘This fight needs to happen now.’

“That’s a fight people want to see in America, they are already talking about AJ. I think he should go there.”

Joshua will put his IBF and WBA belts on the line next month against Parker, whose WBO strap will also go to the victor.

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Session mots and atomic drops: How an underground wrestling night became a huge hit in Dublin

‘Extremely worried’ Olympic organisers threaten to axe boxing from Tokyo 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Pressure piled on Conte as late Watford show sinks 10-man Chelsea
Pressure piled on Conte as late Watford show sinks 10-man Chelsea
'If you can't enjoy Man City's style of play you won't enjoy football' – Rooney
'There was free drink for everyone in the bar' - The Carlow footballer who stunned Premier League giants
FRANCE
French use of 'HIA' replacements under extra scrutiny with second stage of review
French use of 'HIA' replacements under extra scrutiny with second stage of review
Analysis: Ireland switch off at key moments for Thomas' sizzling try
'You switch off and go into a deep, dark place': CJ Stander's (obstructed) view of those 41 phases
FOOTBALL
AC Milan legend Seedorf appointed new manager of La Liga strugglers Deportivo
AC Milan legend Seedorf appointed new manager of La Liga strugglers Deportivo
'You could just see him making that dive'
Sometimes Manchester City play s*** and get praise - Guardiola
IRELAND
Analysis: Ireland's attack was too reliant on Johnny Sexton in Paris
Analysis: Ireland's attack was too reliant on Johnny Sexton in Paris
There's a new guide for how charities can promote political causes without breaking the rules
Over one million people tuned in to see Ireland’s victory against France on Saturday
SIX NATIONS
Van der Flier out for the season with knee injury, Conway set to miss Italy clash
Van der Flier out for the season with knee injury, Conway set to miss Italy clash
'Getting through something like that, I think it helps build the group together'
Wonderful Welsh dominate our Six Nations Team of the Week

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie