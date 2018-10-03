This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 3 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

For the third time in the space of a month, a Kerry All-Ireland football winner has retired

Duagh club man Anthony Maher has brought his inter-county career to a close.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 3 Oct 2018, 10:32 AM
56 minutes ago 2,437 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4265792

THE THEME OF change continues in Kerry football with Anthony Maher this morning becoming the third All-Ireland winner in the space of a month to retire.

Anthony Maher Maher won All-Ireland medals with Kerry in 2009 and 2014. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

The experienced midfielder joins Kieran Donaghy and Donnchadh Walsh – who both called it a day in September – in bringing his inter-county career to a close since their 2018 championship concluded.

With Kerry set to appoint Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s replacement in the hotseat next Monday 8 October, the new manager will have to plan without a long-serving trio for the 2019 season.

Michael Darragh MacAuley Dublin's Michael Darragh MacAuley under pressure from Anthony Maher and Kieran Donaghy of Kerry in the 2016 All-Ireland semi-final. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Maher won All-Ireland senior medals with Kerry in 2009 and 2014 but the latter triumph was a more notable one for him personally as he started at midfield in the win over Donegal. He had become a mainstay in the team at that stage and won an All-Star award for his exploits the following year, a campaign that saw Kerry lose the All-Ireland final to Dublin.

The 32-year-old also won eight Munster senior football medals and two National league medals. Injury had curbed his involvement this year and he was restricted to substitute appearances in Kerry’s three outings in the Super 8s.

He announced his decision in a statement on the Kerry GAA website.

“Since pulling on my first green and gold jersey back in 1999 for the primary game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh I’ve had the immense pleasure of representing my family, my parish and my county – now the time has come to call it a day

“I’d firstly like to thank all my former team-mates. While I am retiring from Kerry football with a heavy heart, I’m retiring with incredible memories. We’ve had highs and lows together but the bond developed throughout has been immeasurable. I look forward to watching and supporting as the current group continue to develop and grow, and return to glory once again.

“I’d also like to express my gratitude to all the management teams down throughout the years. Their commitment to the cause has always been second to none. I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity given to me first by Pat O’Shea, further developed and nurtured by Jack and Éamonn and their backroom teams. A special thanks to the team of medics and physios who have looked after me, especially in recent years. Also, to the County Board who have always been and continue to be a fantastic support to the entire team.

Aidan O'Mahony celebrates with Anthony Maher Kerry's Aidan O'Mahony celebrates with Anthony Maher after the 2011 Munster football final. Source: James Crombie

“To my club, Duagh – I thank all of the people who have invested in me and shown massive support to me throughout my entire footballing career. I hope I have done you all proud. The club is where it began for me and now I am really looking forward to the years ahead with Duagh.

“My parents and my sisters have always been incredible when it came to my footballing commitments. They’ve always supported me, right back to that first training session my dad brought me to in Duagh as a young boy. I don’t think things looked too promising that day, but the encouragement began straight away and thankfully it paid off!

“All my extended family and friends – thanks for the never ending support and loyalty through thick and thin.

“To my wife Megan – the Limerick woman proudly sporting the green and gold since 2008! Thank you for your constant love, support, belief and loyalty. I look forward to beginning the next chapter with you.

“And finally, the supporters. Thank you for always backing our team and I’m really looking forward to joining you in the stands in 2019.

“Ciarrai abú!”

Maher was praised for his contribution to the Kerry cause by former managers Fitzmaurice and Jack O’Connor.

Eamonn Fitzmaurice with Anthony Maher Eamonn Fitzmaurice with Anthony Maher after this year's Munster final. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“I would like to congratulate Anthony on his retirement from the Kerry senior football team,” stated Fitzmaurice.

“Anthony made his debut in 2008 after a breakout county championship with Feale Rangers in 2007. He has served Kerry with honesty, honour and humility and retires with many distinctions to his name.

“During my time in charge Anthony was a hugely important member of our group, being our midfield anchor for much of that time. His involvement in the recent past has been limited by debilitating injuries that he stubbornly defied to keep playing at the highest level.

“He was a leader in the dressing room often acting as a conduit to management. He was a complete midfielder, strong in the air, athletic, skilful, two footed and extremely hard working. He was exceptionally dedicated to his craft and worked tirelessly on his game.

“In 2014 we holidayed in South Africa as All Ireland champions. We spent part of the trip at Sun City and naturally availed of the golf on site. One day as a group of us wound down our round I noticed Anthony running around the boundary of the golf course on his own, typically pushing himself. He was getting ready for 2015 and backed up his 2014 season by again driving us to the final that year.

“Anthony also managed to excel academically balancing his studies and work life expertly with football. Achieving a PhD while competing at an elite level places Anthony in an exclusive club.

“Fear is ea é a thug gach a bhí aige i gcónaí agus geansaí Chiarraí á chaitheamh aige. Guím gach rath air agus ar Meghan.”

Jack O’Connor Former Kerry boss Jack O'Connor. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“Anthony Maher was top class as a footballer and as a leader in the dressing room,” outlined O’Connor.

“He was a great team player and commanded a lot of respect when he spoke. He is a very intelligent man and he brought that with him on the football field. Anthony was very modest but a fierce competitor when it came down to a battle. It’s a pity injury blighted the last couple of years of his career as he worked extremely hard to get himself right.

“His leadership and example will be a big loss to Kerry. I wish to congratulate Anthony on his career with Kerry and wish himself and Megan all the best for the future.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say âAnyone fancy a pint?â'
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    Steve Bruce fuming over 'hugely disrespectful' cabbage incident
    Steve Bruce fuming over 'hugely disrespectful' cabbage incident
    Klopp urges Salah to stay 'relaxed'
    Bouncing back! Pep Guardiola relieved after 'important' Manchester City win
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Champions League frustration for Man United as Valencia depart Old Trafford with a point
    Champions League frustration for Man United as Valencia depart Old Trafford with a point
    As it happened: Man United vs Valencia, Champions League
    'He has sacrificed himself' - Fellaini embodies the spirit that Man United need, says Mourinho
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Top of the Bundesliga assist charts, one of England's hottest prospects signs long-term deal at Dortmund
    Top of the Bundesliga assist charts, one of England's hottest prospects signs long-term deal at Dortmund
    Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold makes shortlist for best young footballer in the world prize
    Reborn Sturridge an extra weapon in Liverpool's armoury

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie