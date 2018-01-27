Kanturk, Michael Glaveys and Ardmore book All-Ireland final places in Croke Park next weekend

CORK’S KANTURK, WATERFORD’S Ardmore and Roscommon’s Michael Glavey’s all booked their place in All-Ireland club finals next weekend in Croke Park after today’s semi-final action.

Anthony Nash, Seamus Prendergast and Mattie Forde were all in All-Ireland club action today.

All three games were rescheduled after postponements last Sunday due to unplayable pitches.

In Newbridge, Kanturk set up an All-Ireland intermediate hurling final meeting with Kilkenny’s St Patrick’s Ballyraggett after a 3-13 to 0-12 success over Armagh’s Middletown.

Kanturk got off to an ideal start with an early goal from Alan O’Keeffe before Anthony Nash raised a second green flag with a strike from a penalty.

They were ahead 2-8 to 0-5 at half-time and Darren Browne’s long delivery yielded a third goal early in the second half with the Cork champions running out ten-point victors.

In Mullingar, Roscommon’s Michael Glaveys qualified for the All-Ireland intermediate football decider with a 0-13 to 0-11 success over Wexford’s Kilanerin-Ballyfad.

And in Navan, the spoils went to Waterford’s Ardmore in the All-Ireland junior hurling semi-final as they saw off Donegal’s Setanta by 4-12 to 0-13.

More to follow…

Results:

All-Ireland IHC semi-final

Kanturk (Cork) 3-13 Middletown (Armagh) 0-12

All-Ireland IFC semi-final

Michael Glaveys (Roscommon) 0-13 Kilanerin-Ballyfad (Wexford) 0-11

All-Ireland JHC semi-final

Ardmore (Waterford) 4-12 Setanta (Donegal) 0-13

