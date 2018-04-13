Irish striker Anthony Stokes is in hot water once again - this time in Greece

IRISH STRIKER ANTHONY Stokes has landed himself in hot water once again, this time for going AWOL from his club Apollon Smrrni.

The former Celtic and Hibernian forward has failed to turn up for training this week with the Greek Super League side, who are battling against relegation.

“Stokes has not appeared at training for the past three days,” manager Georgios Paraschos said, in quotes reported by the Daily Record.

“We will be seeking an apology. This is unacceptable. We have had no explanation from him.”

The 29-year-old is yet to score in the four games he’s played for Apollon. He’s already been fined by the club after taking additional time off training last month to resolve a ‘personal matter’.

Stokes parted ways with Hibs in January, just six months into his third spell at the club. In the run-up to his departure, manager Neil Lennon heavily criticised his behaviour.

He’s out of contract with the Athens outfit at the end of the season, but as Paraschos has hinted, he’ll have absolutely no future there unless he apologises.

