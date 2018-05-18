  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Inspired by McIlroy, Antrim-born golf prodigy set for European Tour debut

15-year-old Tom McKibbin will compete at the inaugural Shot Clock Masters at Diamond Country Club in Austria next month.

By AFP Friday 18 May 2018, 8:42 PM
55 minutes ago 1,482 Views 1 Comment
Tom McKibbin (file pic).
Image: Presseye/Matt Mackey/INPHO
Tom McKibbin (file pic).
Tom McKibbin (file pic).
Image: Presseye/Matt Mackey/INPHO

NORTHERN IRELAND’S 15-year-old Tom McKibbin is set to make his European Tour debut after accepting an invitation to compete in the inaugural Shot Clock Masters at Diamond Country Club in Austria next month.

McKibbin, who is a member of his hero Rory McIlroy’s home course at Holywood Golf Club, will compete in the innovative event which will see every shot timed as part of the European Tour’s bid to combat slow play.

McKibbin has won 16 junior tournaments worldwide and played alongside McIlroy in the pro-am ahead of the 2016 Irish Open.

“It is very exciting to play on the European Tour for the first time and especially in the first ever tournament like this,” McKibbin said.

“Teeing it up at Diamond Country Club will be an amazing experience, but I’m also looking forward to seeing the shot clock technology and how the whole event works.

“I’m in favour of fast play and I consider myself to be a fast player so I think the idea behind the Shot Clock Masters could be great for the future of golf.”

© – AFP 2018

AFP

