Out-half O'Gorman the star as Árdscoil Rís march into Munster quarter-finals

ÁRDSCOIL RÍS ARE into the quarter-finals of the Munster Schools Senior Cup following a 10-5 victory over Limerick rivals St Munchins at UL’s 4G pitch.

Out-half Daragh O’Gorman was in imperious form for Árdscoil, as he scored all of their points that saw them come out on top in what was a ferocious battle.

Munchins were the better side for large parts of the first half and were eventually rewarded for their dominance through a Jake Murphy try after 19 minutes.

Jude Marlo Pendejito missed that conversion and then a straightforward penalty.

Árdscoil took advantage of those missed opportunities just before the break.

Powerful carries from Daniel Okeke and Michael O’Callaghan put Munchins on the back foot and O’Gorman, with three team-mates outside him, backed himself to score a superb try.

He then added the conversion to put Árdscoil into a 7-5 half-time lead.

The war of attrition continued after the interval, but it was Árdscoil who hit first with a long range penalty from O’Gorman.

St Munchins came close to responding with a second try, but each time they were repelled by a resolute Árdscoil defence that held on for a five-point win.

ÁRDSCOIL RÍS: Cian O’Rahilly, Liam O’Shanahan, Killian Dineen, Glen Clancy, Cian Murphy, Daragh O’Gorman, Ian Leonard; Daniel Okeke, Sean Hanley, Michael O’Callaghan, Will O’Callaghan, Brian Noonan, Ferdia Lyons, Rhys Tucker, Matthew Guale.

ST MUNCHINS: Zack Moloney, Tyrone O’Callaghan, Luke Kelly, Jude Marlo Pendejito, Cathal Quilter, Garry Quillivan, Evan Maher; Shane Kelly, Jake Murphy, Conor Nesbitt, Mark Crowe, Alex Casey, Evan Sheehan-O’Donnell, Keith Hyland, Craig Finn.

Referee: Eoghan Cross.

