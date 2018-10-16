This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 16 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Miranda heads 93rd-minute winner as Brazil defeat Argentina in sapping Saudi Arabia heat

Brazil edged past Argentina in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday thanks to Miranda’s dramatic late winner.

By The42 Team Tuesday 16 Oct 2018, 10:26 PM
7 minutes ago 331 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4290442
Neymar lifts the trophy after Brazil defeat Argentina at the King Abdullah Stadium in Jiddah.
Image: AP/PA Images
Neymar lifts the trophy after Brazil defeat Argentina at the King Abdullah Stadium in Jiddah.
Neymar lifts the trophy after Brazil defeat Argentina at the King Abdullah Stadium in Jiddah.
Image: AP/PA Images

MIRANDA WAS THE stoppage-time hero for Brazil as his header gave Brazil a 1-0 win over Argentina in a low-key Superclasico de las Americas clash.

Sapping heat in Saudi Arabia led to a largely drab affair that was decided only when poor marking enabled the veteran Inter centre-back to head home in the 93rd minute.

Until then, Nicolas Otamendi’s last-ditch denial of Miranda in the first half had been the closest Lionel Scaloni’s men came to conceding for the first time since the World Cup.

Tite’s side, unconvincing 2-0 winners over Saudi Arabia on Friday, were otherwise ineffective in attack as they struggled to create any notable chances despite the significant time they spent on the ball.

Brazil’s dominance of possession in the first half did not keep Giovani Lo Celso and Paulo Dybala from threatening with efforts that both flashed past Alisson’s left post.

Saudi Arabia Brazil Argentina Soccer Source: AP/PA Images

Miranda went closer to breaking the deadlock between those chances when Casemiro’s cross dropped kindly at the far post, but Otamendi was perfectly positioned to head the defender’s close-range finish off the line.

Alisson dealt comfortably with a Lo Celso header soon after the interval and was spared another save courtesy of Danilo’s block on Mauro Icardi, although the incident did leave the Brazil right-back limping to the bench.

Neymar finally found room to stretch his legs in the 69th minute only to be cut down by Renzo Saravia, with Sergio Romero required to beat away Arthur’s volley from the resultant free-kick.

But there was only so much Romero could do about the eventual winner, the Manchester United goalkeeper left exposed by his defence as an unmarked Miranda rose to settle the contest.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    Get the chequebook out! Floyd Mayweather talks up potential Khabib clash
    Get the chequebook out! Floyd Mayweather talks up potential Khabib clash
    Conor McGregor throws pass for Cowboys before big Dallas win
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Defeat to weakened Wales increases pressure on Ireland boss Martin O'Neill
    Defeat to weakened Wales increases pressure on Ireland boss Martin O'Neill
    Encouraging second-half display but Ireland's U21 Euro qualification campaign ends in defeat
    As it happened: Ireland vs Wales, Uefa Nations League
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Why a loss tonight could have a big impact on Ireland's hopes of playing in Dublin at Euro 2020
    Why a loss tonight could have a big impact on Ireland's hopes of playing in Dublin at Euro 2020
    Poll: Who will win tonight's Nations League clash between Ireland and Wales?
    'James McClean broke his wrist... And was actually looking at an injection to see if he could play'
    WALES
    Robinson and O'Brien selected in Ireland's team to face Wales
    Robinson and O'Brien selected in Ireland's team to face Wales
    More of the same won't suffice: 5 talking points ahead of Ireland-Wales
    'It was a great experience and hopefully I can look forward to many more'
    MUNSTER
    Grobler set for Thomond Park return as important part of Gloucester pack
    Grobler set for Thomond Park return as important part of Gloucester pack
    Earls 'a worry' for Munster as he heads for scan on hamstring injury
    Red letter day for Munster heroes expected and unexpected

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie