Mauro Icardi misses out as Argentina name World Cup squad

There's no room for Icardi in the squad.

ARGENTINAâ€™S WEALTH OF attacking talent means thereâ€™s no place for Serie Aâ€™s joint-top goalscorer Mauro Icardi in their 23-man World Cup squad.

The Inter Milan forward has been excluded despite 30 goals in 38 games for his club this season.

Juveâ€™s Paulo Dybala does make the roster for Russia alongside club-mate Gonzalo Higuain, Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero.

Argentina will take on Croatia, Iceland and Nigeria in Group D and have also named Javier Mascherano despite the former Liverpool and Barcelona player plying his trade in China.

The squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Sergio Romero (Manchester United), Willy Caballero (Chelsea), Franco Armani (River Plate).

Defenders: Cristian Ansaldi (Torino), Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla), Federico Fazio (Roma), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), Marcos Acuna (Sporting Lisbon).

Midfielders: Javier Mascherano (Hebei China Fortune), Maximiliano Meza (Independiente), Angel Di Maria (PSG), Manuel Lanzini (West Ham), Giovani Lo Celso (PSG), Ever Banega (Sevilla), Lucas Biglia (AC Milan), Eduardo Salvio (Benfica), Cristian Pavon (Boca Juniors).

Forwards: Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City).

