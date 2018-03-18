  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
McGeeney's Armagh seal promotion to Division 2, Derry send Wexford down

Fermanagh and Longford meet next weekend in what will effectively be a promotion play-off.

By The42 Team Sunday 18 Mar 2018, 4:58 PM
McGeeney and Armagh: back in Division 2 next season (file photo).
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

Fermanagh 0-7 Armagh 0-7

Longford 1-16 Westmeath 1-12

Derry 2-20 Wexford 3-8

ARMAGH WILL BE playing Division 2 football next spring after they sealed promotion with a draw in Fermanagh on Sunday afternoon.

Kieran McGeeney’s side trailed by three points in the second half at Brewster Park before points from Rory Grugan, Oisin McKeever and Niall Grimley secured a valuable point.

They’ll be joined in the Division 3 final — and in the second tier next season — by either Fermanagh or Longford who meet next weekend in what now amounts to a promotion play-off.

Conor Berry scored a late goal for Longford as they finally shook off the challenge of 13-man Westmeath who had both Jamie Gonoud and John Egan sent off in the second half.

Victory for Westmeath would have left their promotion hopes in their own hands ahead of the final round of games, and despite their reduced numbers, they hung in until the very end when Berry’s goal put the game out of their reach.

There was disappointment for the Wexford footballers who suffered a nine-point defeat against Derry to relegate them to Division 4.

Late point grabs draw for Galway against 14-man Dublin in feisty clash at Pearse Stadium

The42 Team

