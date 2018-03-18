McGeeney's Armagh seal promotion to Division 2, Derry send Wexford down

Fermanagh 0-7 Armagh 0-7

Longford 1-16 Westmeath 1-12

Derry 2-20 Wexford 3-8

ARMAGH WILL BE playing Division 2 football next spring after they sealed promotion with a draw in Fermanagh on Sunday afternoon.

Kieran McGeeney’s side trailed by three points in the second half at Brewster Park before points from Rory Grugan, Oisin McKeever and Niall Grimley secured a valuable point.

They’ll be joined in the Division 3 final — and in the second tier next season — by either Fermanagh or Longford who meet next weekend in what now amounts to a promotion play-off.

Conor Berry scored a late goal for Longford as they finally shook off the challenge of 13-man Westmeath who had both Jamie Gonoud and John Egan sent off in the second half.

Victory for Westmeath would have left their promotion hopes in their own hands ahead of the final round of games, and despite their reduced numbers, they hung in until the very end when Berry’s goal put the game out of their reach.

There was disappointment for the Wexford footballers who suffered a nine-point defeat against Derry to relegate them to Division 4.

Source: www.the42.ie

