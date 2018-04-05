  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 6 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Nerveless Arsenal hammer CSKA to move towards Europa League semis

The quarter-final first leg finished 4-1.

By AFP Thursday 5 Apr 2018, 10:17 PM
1 hour ago 5,760 Views 9 Comments
http://the42.ie/3943181
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images

ARSENAL ROMPED TOWARDS the Europa League semi-finals with a 4-1 thrashing of CSKA Moscow on Thursday in a match devoid of any of the political tension that threatened to overshadow the tie due to frosty relations between London and the Russian capital.

Britain has suspended high-level diplomatic contact with the Russian government after former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with a nerve agent in the southern English city of Salisbury last month.

However, with only around 200 CSKA fans making the long journey west, there was little bad blood inside the ground for the quarter-final first leg.

And Arsenal quickly ended any doubt over the contest on the field as Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette both scored twice in the first half to surely put the tie out of CKSAâ€™s reach.

Languishing in sixth in the Premier League, 13 points adrift of the top four, Arsenalâ€™s last realistic hope of qualifying for next seasonâ€™s Champions League is by winning the Europa League in Lyon on May 16.

And that desperation showed in a fast start with the trickery of Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan pulling the Russian defence apart.

Mkhitaryan should have put the hosts ahead inside three minutes when he shot into the side-netting before Ramseyâ€™s first goal of the night was ruled out for offside against Ozil.

However, the Welshman did open the scoring by rounding off a fine team move on nine minutes by firing Hector Bellerinâ€™s cross into the roof of the net.

While CSKA were unable to cope with Arsenalâ€™s speed of thought and movement at the back, they exposed the Gunnersâ€™ own defensive weaknesses.

Aleksandr Golovin curled home a wonderful free-kick after haphazard defending from Shkodran Mustafi and Laurent Koscielny to level six minutes later.

And the Russians could even have gone in front when Ahmed Musa fired into the side-netting with just Petr Cech to beat.

Arsenal got the slice of fortune they needed when Ozil was controversially awarded a penalty as he fell theatrically under Georgi Schennikovâ€™s challenge.

Lacazette has endured a frustrating debut season at the Emirates, but made the most of the cup-tied Pierre-Emerick Aubameyangâ€™s absence by confidently slamming home from the spot.

Ramsey then doubled his tally for the evening in style with an audacious flick over Igor Akinfeev with the outside of his foot to give Arsenal some breathing space from a teasing Ozil cross.

Ozil was again the creator when Lacazette also grabbed a double by shooting into the far corner for his first goal from open play in nearly three months.

Arsenal should have had an even healthier advantage to take to the Russian capital next week as Ozil, Mkhitaryan and Lacazette all passed up huge chances, while only the post denied Ramsey his hat-trick.

However, the second leg should still be a mere formality to maintain their hopes that an otherwise dispiriting season can have a happy ending.

Arsenal are likely to have to beat the might of Atletico Madrid to do so, though, as the favourites for the competition eased past Sporting Lisbon 2-0 in the first leg of their quarter-final.

Koke put the 2012 winners ahead in the Spanish capital after just 22 seconds and Antoine Griezmannâ€™s 24th goal of the season put Diego Simeoneâ€™s men on the brink of a fifth European semi-final in his seven seasons in charge.

Elsewhere, Lazio edged a six-goal thriller 4-2 against Salzburg as all four home sides took an advantage into the second leg.

RB Leipzig lead French giants Marseille 1-0 as German international striker Timo Werner got the only goal for the Bundesliga side.

Â© â€“ AFP, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Waterford sharpshooter Duffus among nominees for LOI player of the month

â€˜Nowadays, you wonâ€™t find one player has pinned another against the dressing room by the throatâ€™

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I need those games' - SOB keen on Australia tour after missing Grand Slam
'I need those games' - SOB keen on Australia tour after missing Grand Slam
Chaos, stars and 'SUMO' firing Leinster up for revenge match with Scarlets
Analysis: Leinster's lethal attack tears Saracens apart for three classy tries
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
'I wanted to play attacking football' â€“ Mkhitaryan's Mourinho dig
'I wanted to play attacking football' â€“ Mkhitaryan's Mourinho dig
Merseyside Police confirm two officers injured in Manchester City bus attack
'It's never happened to me' â€“ Ronaldo thanks Juve fans for ovation
LEINSTER
Analysis: Leavy's try for Leinster continues a clever trend around the fringes
Analysis: Leavy's try for Leinster continues a clever trend around the fringes
EPCR confirm Sunday service for Munster's Bordeaux battle with Racing
Leinster hope to have Larmour and Conan in full training before Scarlets semi-final clash
IRELAND
Ireland men's 7s go after World Series qualification in Hong Kong
Ireland men's 7s go after World Series qualification in Hong Kong
'All we've spoken about is Slovakia' - Focus on Friday first as Ireland ride the crest of a wave
Analysis: Munster man Rory Scannell's superb form keeps him in Ireland mix

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie