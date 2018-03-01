As it happened: Arsenal v Manchester City, Premier League

6:54PM · THURSDAY

*Live sport klaxon*

Good evening and welcome along to our coverage of this evening’s Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester City from the Emirates Stadium, where the staff have been working all day to clear the snow.

The game does indeed go ahead despite the adverse weather conditions which have hit most of the UK and Ireland over the last 48 hours, and that’s a blessing for us all as cabin fever sets in.

Kick off in north London is at 7.45pm and we’ll have all the build-up between now and then right here, plus all the action as it happens. Stick with us for some Thursday night football.