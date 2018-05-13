  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'I'm sad, at some stage it has to end' - Wenger emotional at Arsenal departure after 22 years

The Arsenal manager said he felt more sadness than relief after his team beat Huddersfield in his final game.

By The42 Team Sunday 13 May 2018, 6:36 PM
1 hour ago
Arsene Wenger salutes fans in his final Arsenal match.
ARSENE WENGER ADMITTED it was an emotional occasion to watch his Arsenal side beat Huddersfield Town in his final match as manager.

The 68-year-old’s 828th and last Premier League game in charge of the Gunners ended in a 1-0 victory at John Smith’s Stadium, courtesy of a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finish.

Wenger insists he feels more sadness than relief to be leaving the club after nearly 22 years in charge, conceding that adjusting to life going forward will be difficult.

“Of course, it is very emotional after 1,235 games for the same club,” he told Sky Sports. ”To enjoy it, we had to win it; winning football games is what makes me happy and the boys did it. It was a good day for everyone, with Huddersfield staying up, too.

“Do I feel relief? Not really, I’m sad. At some stage it has to end, I wish everyone well, the fans have been great until the end and I wish the club well for the future.

Huddersfield Town v Arsenal - Premier League Wenger in the Arsenal changing room after his side's 1-0 win. Source: Stuart MacFarlane

“It will be hard to adjust, of course, but I will have to deal with that. I want to wish this group of players well and the staff coming in, I will remain an Arsenal fan above everything else.”

Arsenal were already certain to finish sixth before Sunday’s game, meaning Wenger’s last season ends without a trophy or Champions League qualification.

However, the Frenchman is confident the club are in a strong position to challenge for honours under his successor.

“I believe I had an impact on the club as a whole because the club is in a strong position, it has a new stadium, a new training ground and new players,” he said. ”We won three Premier League titles, played 49 games unbeaten and I’m very proud to have won seven FA Cups, too.

“I see a bright future for my successor because the team has a good attitude and quality. The team needs some additions and if they get them I think they will compete for the Premier League title.”

Arsene Wenger bows out with first away win of 2018

Spurs sign off from Wembley on right side of nine-goal classic

