  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Friday 2 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Under-pressure Wenger concedes Arsenal are struggling for confidence

The Gunners have now lost more matches in all competitions in 2018 than any other Premier League team.

By The42 Team Thursday 1 Mar 2018, 11:42 PM
2 hours ago 1,902 Views 12 Comments
http://the42.ie/3880802
Wenger watched his team slip to another 3-0 defeat to Man City on Thursday night.
Image: Getty Images
Wenger watched his team slip to another 3-0 defeat to Man City on Thursday night.
Wenger watched his team slip to another 3-0 defeat to Man City on Thursday night.
Image: Getty Images

ARSENE WENGER ACCEPTS his Arsenal side suffered a damaging blow to their confidence after losing the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City.

A flat Arsenal were demolished again by City on Thursday, the Gunners conceding three goals in the first half of a home game in the Premier League for the first time .

A second 3-0 loss to City in five days means Wenger’s men have been beaten in three of their last four games across all competitions, leaving the Frenchman under increasing pressure.

With Arsenal 10 points outside the Champions League qualification places, progressing in the Europa League is the sole remaining goal for Wenger’s men, who have lost seven games in all competitions already in 2018.

But the veteran manager highlighted City’s attacking quality — Leroy Sane was involved in all three goals in a breathtaking display — as Arsenal struggle for belief.

“Not a lot to talk about, it was a game with a team of top quality full of confidence, we are a bit low on confidence,” Wenger told Sky Sports . “First half was difficult for us after what happened on Sunday.

“But they took advantage of our lack of confidence and I must say our team put a real physical effort in, technically as well. We are going through a difficult period, their quality made it difficult for us.

“It’s tough but it’s explainable by the fact [of] what happened on Sunday, the consequences of the hype about our performance, it hits you. But I think the players put in huge effort today and unfortunately we had some weak defending.”

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a penalty saved by Ederson early in the second half, a moment Wenger said could have been a turning point for Arsenal.

“We come back second half and get the penalty,” Wenger added. “We need it to go in to have a chance to come back and it was a blow for us.

“We want to focus on the next game, we played twice against the best side in the country at the moment, it was difficult for us after a not-good performance in the first game.

“We have quality and we want to show that. Confidence is that you have done it before and my confidence is in the quality of the players.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Ex-West Ham striker secures famous draw for Las Palmas after Messi’s opener

Zlat’s back? Ibrahimovic hints he could still play in this summer’s World Cup

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
More woe for Wenger as Man City cruise past Arsenal again
More woe for Wenger as Man City cruise past Arsenal again
As it happened: Arsenal v Manchester City, Premier League
Pep Guardiola ready to give up 'yellow ribbon' protest
ARSENAL
Under-pressure Wenger concedes Arsenal are struggling for confidence
Under-pressure Wenger concedes Arsenal are struggling for confidence
Wenger responds to criticism after Neville calls Arsenal 'spineless' and a 'disgrace'
'I can't accept some of the decisions that went against us'
FOOTBALL
Neymar's debut season with PSG is over, Brazil star now faces race to be fit for the World Cup
Neymar's debut season with PSG is over, Brazil star now faces race to be fit for the World Cup
'I am not a great coach' - AC Milan legend spearheading a remarkable turnaround
Griezmann scores four to take him past century of goals for Atletico Madrid
IRELAND
Roux energised and relishing the challenge of Schmidt work-ons
Roux energised and relishing the challenge of Schmidt work-ons
If Irish babies were named after the reason they were conceived...
Munster confirm that Chris Farrell's season is over after ACL injury
MANCHESTER CITY
'They will never win the World Cup if there isnât a winter break'
'They will never win the World Cup if there isn’t a winter break'
Can Arsenal save season after League Cup final debacle?
'Before being a manager, I'm a human being': Guardiola defends wearing Catalonia political symbol

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie