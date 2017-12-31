811 not out! Arsene Wenger breaks Sir Alex Ferguson's Premier League record

Wenger has been in charge of Arsenal since 1996.

ARSENAL MANAGER ARSENE Wenger has this afternoon set a new record of managing 811 Premier League games, surpassing Sir Alex Ferguson’s 810 league fixtures in charge of Manchester United.

The Gunners boss equalled Ferguson’s record in Thursday’s 3-2 win over Crystal Palace and has today set a new record as Arsenal face West Brom at The Hawthorns on New Year’s Eve.

Having taken over in 1996, the Frenchman has established Arsenal as one of the division’s elite clubs during his 21 years in north London, claiming three top-flight titles and leading them to the remarkable feat of an undefeated season in 2003-04.

While his position has come under increasing scrutiny amid eight campaigns without silverware and the Gunners failing to mount consistent challenges for Premier League glory in recent years, his latest landmark is another reminder of his longevity and success at Arsenal.

Wenger, meanwhile, has named Alexis Sanchez in the Arsenal starting line-up for the clash with the Baggies. The Chile international starts in attack, alongside Alex Iwobi and Alexandre Lacazette, despite speculation over a possible move to Manchester City in the January transfer window.

There is no place in the squad for Mesut Ozil, though, with the Germany star having picked up a slight knee problem that could leave him in doubt to face Chelsea on Wednesday.

