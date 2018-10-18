'I've had offers from all over the world' - Arsene Wenger ready to return to football

Arsene Wenger has been out of football since May.

Arsene Wenger has been out of football since May.

FORMER ARSENAL BOSS Arsene Wenger says he’s ready to return to football and has had offers from clubs and football associations ‘all over the world’.

In an interview with German newspaper Bild, the 68-year-old admits he could return to the game from the start of next year.

“I believe I will start again on 1 January,” he said. “I don’t know where yet. I feel rested and am ready to work again.

There are associations, national teams, it could also be in Japan.

“From my 22 years at Arsenal, I have big experience on different levels. There are enquiries from all over the world.”

During his time with the London club, the Frenchman guided Arsenal to the Premier League’s only ever unbeaten season and he lifted the league title on three occasions.

Under his stewardship, Arsenal also won the FA Cup seven times and made it to the Champions League final in 2006.

Champions: Arsene Wenger holds aloft the Premier League trophy after Arsenal's unbeaten 2003/04 season. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

Wenger was by some distance the longest serving manager in Premier League when he called time on his career as Arsenal boss in the summer of 2018.

He has long been touted for a stint in international management and some rumours this week have linked him with a term in charge of the German national team.

The speculation comes after the 2014 World Cup winners suffered a record number of losses in a calendar year following their defeat to France on Tuesday night.

Die Mannschaft struggled in the defence of their crown during the World Cup in Russia this summer, exiting the global showpiece at the group stages and finishing bottom of their group behind Sweden, Mexico and Korea Republic.

German national team manager Joachim Löw remains under pressure as Germany endure their worst run in 18 years.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: