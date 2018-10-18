This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 18 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I've had offers from all over the world' - Arsene Wenger ready to return to football

The former Arsenal manager was speaking to German newspaper Bild.

By Cian Roche Thursday 18 Oct 2018, 4:36 PM
1 hour ago 1,414 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4293027
Arsene Wenger has been out of football since May.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Arsene Wenger has been out of football since May.
Arsene Wenger has been out of football since May.
Image: Imago/PA Images

FORMER ARSENAL BOSS Arsene Wenger says he’s ready to return to football and has had offers from clubs and football associations ‘all over the world’.

In an interview with German newspaper Bild, the 68-year-old admits he could return to the game from the start of next year.

“I believe I will start again on 1 January,” he said. “I don’t know where yet. I feel rested and am ready to work again.

There are associations, national teams, it could also be in Japan.

“From my 22 years at Arsenal, I have big experience on different levels. There are enquiries from all over the world.”

During his time with the London club, the Frenchman guided Arsenal to the Premier League’s only ever unbeaten season and he lifted the league title on three occasions.

Under his stewardship, Arsenal also won the FA Cup seven times and made it to the Champions League final in 2006.

Arsenal victory parade Champions: Arsene Wenger holds aloft the Premier League trophy after Arsenal's unbeaten 2003/04 season. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

Wenger was by some distance the longest serving manager in Premier League when he called time on his career as Arsenal boss in the summer of 2018.

He has long been touted for a stint in international management and some rumours this week have linked him with a term in charge of the German national team.

The speculation comes after the 2014 World Cup winners suffered a record number of losses in a calendar year following their defeat to France on Tuesday night.

Die Mannschaft struggled in the defence of their crown during the World Cup in Russia this summer, exiting the global showpiece at the group stages and finishing bottom of their group behind Sweden, Mexico and Korea Republic.

German national team manager Joachim Löw remains under pressure as Germany endure their worst run in 18 years.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'I've had offers from all over the world' - Arsene Wenger ready to return to football
    'I've had offers from all over the world' - Arsene Wenger ready to return to football
    Usain Bolt rejects offer to join Maltese champions Valletta
    Stunning Wayne Rooney free-kick seals win for DC United as striker nets 10th goal in 18 games
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'He's trying to rebuild the team and sometimes that takes a little bit of time'
    'He's trying to rebuild the team and sometimes that takes a little bit of time'
    Duffy shifts blame away from Ireland management: 'We let them down'
    Defeat to weakened Wales increases pressure on Ireland boss Martin O'Neill
    IRELAND
    'Rory is number one... the rest of us are probably fighting for that second spot'
    'Rory is number one... the rest of us are probably fighting for that second spot'
    European weekend provides final audition for Schmidt's November squad
    'There needs to be change at the very top of Irish football' - Townsend says 'boys club' is holding Ireland back
    BOXING
    The trailer for the new Katie Taylor documentary is here and it looks magnificent
    The trailer for the new Katie Taylor documentary is here and it looks magnificent
    Quigley can make statement tonight as top of middleweight division opens up for business
    Mayweather accepts Khabib's challenge: 'We're fighting'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie