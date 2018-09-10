This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Assassin Boxing to join forces with U.S. promoters in significant move for pro boxing in Ireland

The Irish-based outfit, who manage over 20 Irish fighters, have teamed up with Ken Casey’s well-connected Murphys Boxing.

By Gavan Casey Monday 10 Sep 2018, 10:21 PM
38 minutes ago 757 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4228369
Ken Casey of Dropkick Murphys and Murphys Boxing
Image: Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA
Ken Casey of Dropkick Murphys and Murphys Boxing
Ken Casey of Dropkick Murphys and Murphys Boxing
Image: Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA

IRISH-BASED BOXING management company Assassin Boxing have announced a partnership with American promoters Murphys Boxing in what’s a significant move for the professional sport in Ireland.

Assassin currently look after over 20 Irish boxers including Mayo’s former European gold medalist Ray Moylette and Ireland’s youngest professional boxer, James Power from Cork.

New partners Murphys Boxing have made a sizeable impact on America’s East Coast boxing scene since their inception in 2014. Founded by Ken Casey, the lead singer of Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys (Shipping Up to Boston, The Boys Are Back), the Massachusetts-based firm have interwoven themselves into the fabric of boxing on these shores.

They currently boast among their promotional ranks the aforementioned Moylette, Gorey heavyweight Niall Kennedy, and Cork middleweight Spike O’Sullivan.

Gary O'Sullivan celebrates with trainer Paschal Collins and Oscar De La Hoya Spike O'Sullivan with Golden Boy head honcho Oscar De La Hoya to his right, and Ken Casey of Murphys Boxing to De La Hoya's right Source: Tom Hogan/INPHO

Murphys have established fruitful relationships with some of America’s major boxing players, regularly working with Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy — with whom they co-promote Spike O’Sullivan — as well as Premier Boxing Champions and Lou DiBella.

They have more recently teamed up with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom to co-promote the undercard of Billy Joe Saunders’ world title defence against local contender Demterius Andrade at TD Garden — the home of the Boston Celtics and Bruins — on 20 October.

Irish boxing fans have a vested interest in that card with both Katie Taylor and James Tennyson in action in world title fights before the Saunders-Andrade main event, and Murphys Boxing’s own Niall Kennedy also involved in a heavyweight scrap.

The idea behind the joint venture is to create a transatlantic pathway for burgeoning Irish talent, wherein fighters can forge careers on either side of the pond.

Assassin-managed boxers will be able to fight at home as well as in the States under the Murphys promotional banner, where the latter’s plethora of connections could conceivably open doors for many of Ireland’s pugilistic prospects like never before.

Assassin Boxing are running their own show at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght on 6 October.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

