  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 15 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Randolph heroics not enough as Villa reach play-off final

Aston Villa have qualified for the play-off final after a 0-0 semi-final second-leg draw with ‘Boro.

By AFP Tuesday 15 May 2018, 10:10 PM
1 hour ago 5,123 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4015287
Image: Martin Rickett
Image: Martin Rickett

ASTON VILLA PAID tribute to former defender Jlloyd Samuel, who died in a car crash at just 37 on Tuesday, as a 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough at Villa Park booked their place in the Championship playoff final.

Mile Jedinak’s header in a 1-0 first leg win for the visitors at the Riverside on Saturday proved enough as Middlesbrough failed to threaten until Stewart Downing’s free-kick hit the bar late on.

Villa will face Fulham at Wembley on May 26 in what is often dubbed the richest game in world football due to the Premier League TV riches at stake.

Despite the celebrations as Steve Bruce’s side moved to within one match of bouncing back to the top flight, there was a sombre mood before kick-off with a minute’s applause for Samuel.

Cheshire police confirmed earlier in the day that the former Trinidad and Tobago international had been killed when his Range Rover collided with a van early on Tuesday morning.

Samuel spent the majority of his career at Villa before moving on to Bolton and loan spells at Gillingham and Cardiff before ending his playing career in Iran.

Despite their late escape, Villa were well worthy of their place in the final as Boro ‘keeper Darren Randolph kept the visitors in the tie for long spells with a string of superb saves.

Aston Villa v Middlesborough - Sky Bet Championship - Playoff - Semi Final - Second Leg - Villa Park Source: David Davies

Villa centre-back James Chester wasted the best chance of the first period when he hooked his shot wide from close range.

Randolph then came to the fore as he made two fine saves from Lewis Grabban before getting fingertips to a long-range effort from Jack Grealish.

Middlesbrough hadn’t even produced a shot on target until a controversial moment three minutes from time.

Villa ‘keeper Sam Johnstone was only booked for making a save outside the box from Adama Traore’s attempted chip.

Downing then curled the resulting free-kick off the bar and Villa held out for six minutes of stoppage time to secure their trip to Wembley in 11 days’ time.

Aston Villa v Middlesborough - Sky Bet Championship - Playoff - Semi Final - Second Leg - Villa Park Stuart Downing hits the bar late on for 'Boro Source: Martin Rickett

© Agence France-Presse

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
'When I first saw him, he was a string bean. He was tall, he was talented'
Even with a dour final, this should go down as Leinster's greatest European glory
FOOTBALL
Mancini ready to call on Balotelli after Italy appointment
Mancini ready to call on Balotelli after Italy appointment
Fabio Coentrao won't represent Portugal at World Cup 'after a very tiring season'
Neymar nearing injury comeback for Brazil as World Cup looms
LEINSTER
Tighthead Heffernan moves from Leinster to grow Irish presence in Nottingham
Tighthead Heffernan moves from Leinster to grow Irish presence in Nottingham
South African Berry installed as referee for Leinster v Munster
O'Mahony unwilling to sit back hoping history repeats on post-final Leinster
HURLING
Looking to Jordan Spieth for mental preparation and finding solace in All-Ireland club success
Looking to Jordan Spieth for mental preparation and finding solace in All-Ireland club success
Life without Kilkenny after winning four All-Irelands and backing a brother chasing the AFL dream
Kelly on Kilkenny - 'They are going to be a serious opposition and I didn’t think they would be this year to be honest with you'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ireland's Chris Hughton earns three-year deal after keeping Brighton in the Premier League
Ireland's Chris Hughton earns three-year deal after keeping Brighton in the Premier League
Graeme Souness apologises after Sky Sports walkout
'I think he's mature enough now to go to a big club... Where the expectations are there'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie