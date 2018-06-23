LIVE: Australia v Ireland, June Series Deciding Test

Joe Schmidt’s men are in Sydney to sniff out their first series win Down Under since 1979.
PENALTY! Australia 0 Ireland 3 (Sexton ’8)
Back come the Wallabies on attack, but Ireland’s defence looks in good shape.
On attack, Stockdale threatens on the left and Sexton is being treated after a late hit from Kepu.
Penalty comes from that for Ireland and Sexton is up to boot Ireland into the attacking third.
Here we go Pascal Gauzere, gets the third Test off and running. Foley kicks off and that man Folau with a huge statement of intent as he wins the starting kick. Wallabies attack towards the right flank, but the man… THE man, Peter O’Mahony comes up with a turnover penalty inside the first minute.
As the anthems strike up and Peter McKenzie departs after delivering his Welcome to Country, here’s the Wallaby line-up.
15. Israel Folau
14. Dane Haylett-Petty
13. Samu Kerevi
12. Kurtley Beale
11. Marika Koroibete
10. Bernard Foley
9. Nick Phipps
1. Scott Sio
2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa
3. Sekope Kepu
4. Izack Rodda
5. Adam Coleman
6. Lukhan Tui
7. Michael Hooper (captain)
8. David Pocock
Replacements:
16. Tolu Latu
17. Allan Alaalatoa
18. Taniela Tupou
19. Rob Simmons
20. Ned Hanigan
21. Pete Samu
22. Joe Powell
23. Reece Hodge
There’s Sean Cronin with his fellow injured troops. Garry Ringrose sporting a moon boot these past few days.
Another blow to Ireland’s preparations: The bloody bus again.
“We’ve had the bus late drama again… it’s kind of put guys out of kilter,” Joe Schmidt confirmed on Sky after reports the squad arrived to the ground 30 minutes late.
Remember Murrayfield 2017, don’t underestimate the significance of a slight delay in a meticulous Joe Schmidt plan.
So here’s how Ireland will shape up for Test 3.
15. Rob Kearney
14. Keith Earls
13. Robbie Henshaw
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Johnny Sexton
9. Conor Murray
1. Jack McGrath
2. Niall Scannell
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Devin Toner
5. James Ryan
6. CJ Stander
7. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
8. Jack Conan
Replacements:
16. Rob Herring
17. Cian Healy
18. John Ryan
19. Tadhg Beirne
20. Jordi Murphy
21. Kieran Marmion
22. Ross Byrne
23. Jordan Larmour
Good morning and welcome into a brief World Cup-free zone to give you a bit of a change of pace from events in Russia.
Ireland are in Sydney, bidding to cap their terrific Grand Slam season with a series win over the Wallabies.
The news breaking overnight is that Ireland’s chances have been hit with an injury for Sean Cronin, so the powerful Leinster man drops out of the 23 for this one.
Kick-off is not until 11am, so get some breakfast into you and get settled for what is sure to be another fierce contest between Michael Cheika and Joe Schmidt’s charges.
