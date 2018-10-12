This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Arnautovic hits winner as Northern Ireland suffer second Nations League defeat

Michael O’Neill’s side were beaten in Vienna tonight.

By The42 Team Friday 12 Oct 2018, 10:07 PM
Austria celebrate their winning goal.
Image: Getty Images
Austria celebrate their winning goal.
Austria celebrate their winning goal.
Image: Getty Images

MARKO ARNAUTOVIC FIRED Austria to a 1-0 win over Northern Ireland as the visitors crashed to a second successive defeat in the Nations League.

West Ham striker Arnautovic netted in the second half in Vienna to give Austria their first win in the new competition.

Success in the Nations League could secure a place at Euro 2020, but Northern Ireland are a long way from that target, sitting bottom of a three-team group that also includes Bosnia.

They now need to win Monday’s match against Bosnia in Sarajevo to remain in the hunt for first place.

Michael O’Neill’s side were toothless without Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty, who started the loss against Bosnia last month but pulled out of the squad at short notice, claiming an injury before the Austria match.

Northern Ireland were under pressure early on when goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell picked up Jonny Evans’ back-pass in his area to gift Austria an indirect free-kick.

Arnautovic fired straight into the wall, but the initial error was indicative of Northern Ireland’s sloppy performance.

Northern Ireland had a rare sight of goal when Ollie Norwood found the run of Millwall winger Shane Ferguson, but he headed high and wide.

Peacock-Farrell denied Arnautovic and Marcel Sabitzer in quick succession, while Steven Davis wasted Northern Ireland’s best chance when he dragged a shot wide after surging clear.

Arnautovic wanted a penalty in the 65th minute when he tried to cut in past Jamal Lewis, but the referee showed no interest.

He wasn’t left to rue that decision however as Austria took the lead in the 71st minute.

Beating Northern Ireland’s offside trap with a well-timed run, Arnautovic collected Peter Zulj’s pass and slotted past Peacock-Farrell.

O’Neill sent on Kyle Vassell for his Northern Ireland debut and also introduced Will Grigg in the closing stages.

Grigg came close to salvaging a point in the 84th minute when he met McNair’s corner with a header that bounced off the far post. 

The42 Team

