What's in a name? Aviva announce stadium sponsorship extension

EIGHT YEARS AFTER buying the naming rights for Lansdowne Road for a reported €40 million, insurance giant Aviva has announced a multi-year extension of the deal.

The firm has partnered with the IRFU and FAI since 2010 and, in addition to the Aviva Stadium, also sponsors the latter’s Soccer Sisters programme and the former’s mini rugby festivals.

When the naming rights first came up for tender, up to 20 other bidders were reported to be in the mix, including Allied Irish Banks, with Aviva coming on top in what was expected to be a 10-year deal.

This extension will see Aviva retain naming rights until 2025.

Speaking at the announcement today, FAI CEO, John Delaney, said:

“It is fantastic for the Football Association of Ireland to extend our partnership with Aviva Ireland and maintain that connection with the home of Irish sport.

“Since the Aviva Stadium was redeveloped, we have enjoyed some terrific days there with our Republic of Ireland teams, men’s and women’s domestic Cup Finals, international club games, and numerous grassroots events.

“This shows that our national stadium caters for all levels of Irish football.”

IRFU CEO Philip Browne added:

“Aviva has been a great supporter of Irish Rugby over the past eight years and we look forward to further developing our partnership in the years to come.

“Aviva continues to make a significant investment in the grassroots of our game supporting the growth of our minis programme, as well as supporting the national team and of course the home of Irish rugby, the Aviva Stadium.”

