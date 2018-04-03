Aviva announce sponsorship of Ireland WNT ahead of crunch World Cup qualifiers

The deal has been agreed until 2021.

AVIVA IRELAND HAS today announced a new sponsorship deal with the Ireland Women’s National Team (WNT), running until 2021.

The insurer has been a partner of the Football Association of Ireland since 2010, and also sponsors and supports Soccer Sisters – a grassroots programme for young girls.

The three-year sponsorship deal of the WNT comes after they renewed their sponsorship of the Aviva Stadium until 2025 in January.

“As part of our new sponsorship, our aim is to encourage and increase the participation of girls and women in the sport,” Aviva Sponsorship manager Mark Russell said.

“We also want to encourage fans to get behind their national women’s team by shining a spotlight on the unwavering commitment shown by players who represent their country – particularly as the team progresses towards France 2019.

“Colin Bell and his team have had a magnificent start to their Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign and we are thrilled to be an official partner of the team, as they continue this exciting journey.”

The side are preparing for two crunch 2019 World Cup qualifiers against Slovakia and the Netherlands at Tallaght Stadium on Friday and Tuesday respectively.

Bell noted: “Since becoming the Women’s National Team Head Coach last year, I have seen firsthand the benefits of the work Aviva has done with their grassroots projects, which are vital to the continued growth of the sport.

“The surge in support for women’s football in Ireland is clear to see – and rightly so. This sponsorship is great news for us as we continue on our growth path. We’re delighted to welcome Aviva to our team.”

And FAI CEO John Delaney added: “We have worked closely with Aviva over the past eight years.

“Having witnessed the positive impact of their sponsorship at grassroots level and at national level through their stadium sponsorship, we are delighted to welcome Aviva on board, with the Women’s National Team.

“Through their sponsorship of the Soccer Sisters programme, Aviva has already contributed significantly to the development of women’s football in Ireland. This new partnership will be a real boost to the national team.”

