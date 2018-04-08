  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 8 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Vettel holds off Bottas to win thrilling Bahrain Grand Prix

The Ferrari driver marked his 200th race in style.

By AFP Sunday 8 Apr 2018, 8:17 PM
1 hour ago 1,897 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3947369
Vettel celebrates his win.
Vettel celebrates his win.
Vettel celebrates his win.

SEBASTIAN VETTEL MARKED his 200th Formula One race with a thrilling and brilliantly-judged victory for Ferrari in Sunday’s dramatic Bahrain Grand Prix.

The four-time ex champion, on severely-worn tyres, came home narrowly ahead of Valtteri Bottas and the Finn’s Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton in a nail-biting finish to an intriguing contest.

French rookie Pierre Gasly took a stunning fourth place for the Honda-powered Toro Rosso team ahead of Kevin Magnussen of Haas.

It was Vettel’s second win in as many races this season, the 49th of his career and extended his lead ahead of Hamilton in the drivers’ championship to 17 points after the Englishman delivered a dazzling drive from ninth on the grid to finish only six seconds adrift.

Both have won four championships and, this season, are battling to secure an historic fifth title.

“Wow!” screamed Vettel as he crossed the line. “These tyres were done – they were done for the last 10 laps.

“I came on the radio to say everything was under control, but that was a lie! I thought Bottas would catch me and I just tried to keep it as clean as possible.”

Bottas said: “We were on the harder compound and I knew there was a chance. I tried to catch him, but it was just not enough. Extremely disappointing.”

Hamilton, who started ninth after being given a five-place penalty for a gearbox change, said he was satisfied. “I am happy,” he said. “It was damage limitation. I started ninth so third is not that bad…”

But it was not all good news for Ferrari as Vettel’s team-mate Finn Kimi Raikkonen failed to finish after colliding with a mechanic at a pit stop.

The mechanic was taken to the circuit medical centre with a suspected broken leg.

Both the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo also retired after the opening laps.

Nico Hulkenberg was sixth for Renault ahead of Fernando Alonso and his McLaren team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne.

Marcus Ericsson grabbed two points for Sauber by finishing ninth ahead of Esteban Ocon, who was 10th for Force India.

The race began with temperatures falling from 29 and 35 degrees Celsius respectively for air and track.

Vettel made a clean start and Bottas swept past Raikkonen to split the Ferraris on the opening lap.

This lifted spirits for Mercedes, but Hamilton, down in ninth to resist a charging lunge by Verstappen at the start of lap two.

From 15th on the grid, the Red Bull driver had reached the top ten, but his luck ended when he banged wheels with Hamilton and punctured his left rear tyre.

As the Dutchman idled back to the pits, his Red Bull team-mate Ricciardo slowed and stopped at the side of the track. A Virtual Safety Car was deployed.

Verstappen pitted and re-joined, but his race was over when, like Ricciardo, he stopped and retired.

This left Hamilton to make up places and after slipping to 10th he regained ninth and then passed Alonso, Hulkenberg and Ocon in one move.

Vettel pitted after 19 laps, passing the lead to Bottas, and rejoining fourth. Two laps later, Raikkonen also came in for a Ferrari pit-stop that elevated Hamilton to second.

Bottas finally pitted after 21 laps, in a 3.8 seconds stop for medium tyres that were expected to see him complete the race – while both Ferrari ran on softs.

In the lead, Hamilton was 5.3 seconds clear of Vettel after 22 laps, an advantage trimmed to half a second by lap 25 with Bottas five seconds adrift in third.

A frustrated Vettel finally burst past the defensive Hamilton, on his original tyres, to re-gain the lead on lap 26. Hamilton then pitted, also for mediums, which left both Mercedes on a one-stop strategy and Ferrari requiring another stop each.

With further stops required, Ferrari’s problems were compounded after 36 laps when Raikkonen came in and inadvertently ran over a mechanic as he pulled away.

It was his second unsafe release of the weekend and his third in a race.

Unaffected, Vettel pushed to make the most of an emergency one-stop strategy, resisting Bottas all the way to the flag.

© – AFP, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Madeley’s sharpshooting hands Three Rock another trophy in their season of silverware

Touching tributes to Ray Wilkins and more sporting tweets of the week

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
'I need those games' - SOB keen on Australia tour after missing Grand Slam
Chaos, stars and 'SUMO' firing Leinster up for revenge match with Scarlets
FOOTBALL
'It is very difficult to explain': Conte bemused by Chelsea's failure to beat West Ham
'It is very difficult to explain': Conte bemused by Chelsea's failure to beat West Ham
'Sometimes he needs to rest': Zidane explains Ronaldo's derby withdrawal
Chicharito's late equaliser leaves Chelsea's top-four bid in tatters
PREMIER LEAGUE
Wenger happy to keep winning run going after 'hectic' finish against Southampton
Wenger happy to keep winning run going after 'hectic' finish against Southampton
Shane Long on the scoresheet with deft finish but Welbeck double sinks Southampton
Take the title, Mourinho challenges Man United after spoiling City's party
MANCHESTER CITY
Guardiola: Man City deserve greater title credit after derby defeat
Guardiola: Man City deserve greater title credit after derby defeat
Paul Pogba comes good and more Premier League talking points
We didn't want to be clowns at City's party - Smalling
MANCHESTER UNITED
De Bruyne rested as City prioritise Champions League comeback
De Bruyne rested as City prioritise Champions League comeback
As it happened: Man City vs Man United, Premier League
'I went straight home, got into bed, and put the pillow over my head': the Manchester 'slaughter' of 1989

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie