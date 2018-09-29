MDMA sent off but Basquel brothers score 3-6 as Ballyboden power past Na Fianna

Ballyboden St Enda’s 3-13

Na Fianna 0-15

Kevin O’Brien reports from Parnell Park

BALLYBODEN ST ENDA’S gave notice of their championship intentions with a commanding seven-point victory over Na Fianna to seal a passage into the Dublin senior 1 football championship semi-finals.

The 2016 All-Ireland club champions easily took care of a Na Fianna outfit that were expected to give them a stern test in this last eight clash.

Basquel brothers Ryan (2-4) and Colm (1-2) scored 3-6 between them while veteran county hurler Conal Keaney kicked two points in a good display from centre-forward.

Ballyboden lost Dublin midfielder Michael Darragh Macauley to a second yellow card 10 minutes before the end, but the game was well wrapped up by that stage. Macauley was in good form at midfield up until his dismissal and helped his side establish a foothold in the middle third.

On this viewing, Ballyboden pose a serious threat to St Vincent’s and their three-in-a-row bid. They’ve got a team full of fine athletes with some devastating players in attack.

Ryan Basquel Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

The 2015 Dublin champions had 3-11 on the board five minutes after half-time before they took the foot off the gas somewhat and protected their lead.

Na Fianna are seen as one of the coming teams in Dublin football with a strong underage crop breaking through, including breakthrough Dublin star Eoin Murchan, 2017 U21 Footballer of the Year Aaron Byrne and former Dublin minor wing-back Eoin O’Dea.

They also had Dublin’s Jonny Cooper and Conor McHugh in the team, but overall the Glasnevin side struggled with Ballyboden’s superior physicality.

The sides were level after 0-4 apiece after a tight opening quarter but then Ballyboden’s forwards started to run riot. They scored 1-3 unanswered in a devastating five-minute spell, with the goal arriving from the boot of Ryan Basquel.

His brother Colm netted their second goal and Keaney clipped over a fine strike to leave Ballyboden 2-9 to 0-6 ahead at half-time.

Na Fianna's Jonny Cooper Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Na Fianna lost full-back Murchan to injury at the break and they conceded a penalty shortly after half-time that Ryan Basquel stuck away. He added a point and Robbie McDaid clipped one over to leave their side 3-11 to 0-7 ahead after 35 minutes.

From there Ballyboden sat deep and were content to allow Na Fianna pick off frees from distance. Michael Deegan, son of Dublin legend Mick, finished with five points while Dublin panellist Conor McHugh scored 0-7, but Na Fianna created little in the way of goal chances.

Ballyboden broke at pace for nice scores from Ryan Basquel and Keaney to round off the impressive win.

Scorers for Ballyboden St Enda’s: Ryan Basquel 2-4 (1-0 pen, 0-1f), Colm Basquel 1-2, Conal Keaney 0-2, Darren O’Reilly 0-2, Robbie McDaid 0-1, Shane Clayton 0-1.

Scorers for Na Fianna: Conor McHugh 0-7 (0-4f), Michael Deegan 0-5 (0-3f), Sean Caffrey 0-1, James Doran 0-1.

Ballyboden St Enda’s

1. Darragh Gogan

23. Cathal Flaherty

4. Shane Clayton

7. Shane Durkin

12. Sean Gibbons

6. Darragh Nelson

17. Aran Waters

9. Michael D Macauley

8. Declan O’Mahoney

5. Robbie McDaid

15. Conal Keaney

10. Darren O’Reilly

13. Ross McGarry

11. Colm Basquel

14. Ryan Basquel

Subs

19. Alan Flood for McGarry (37)

22. James Holland for O’Mahoney (54)

20. Donogh McCabe for O’Reilly (58)

25. Kieran Kennedy for Flaherty (black-card, 61)

18. Sam Molony for Keaney (62)

Na Fianna

1. David O’Hanlon

7. Eoin O’Dea

6. Eoin Murchan

4. Senan Coughlan

3. Farrell Aughney

5. Jonny Cooper

2. Philip Smith

8. Aengus Farrell

9. JJ Martin

10. Sean Caffrey

11. Michael Deegan

12. Glenn O’Reilly

15. James Doran

13. Aaron Byrne

14. Conor McHugh

Subs

26. Paul O’Hanlon for Murchan (ht)

26. Killian Deeley for Farrell (33)

17. Alasdar Fitzgerald for Martin (33)

23. Eoin Connolly for Smith (39)

19. David Quinn for Doran (46)

30. Tim Foran for Caffrey (58)

Referee: Seamus Farrelly.

