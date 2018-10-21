This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ballyea pull off 13-point second-half turnaround to claim second Clare crown in three years

Niall Deasy hit 0-13 for the winners.

By Eoin Brennan Sunday 21 Oct 2018, 6:33 PM
1 hour ago 4,163 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4298062
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Ballyea 1-20

Cratloe 1-14

BALLYEA WOULD PRODUCE a remarkable 13 point second half turnaround to complete their second Clare senior hurling title in three years in front of 7,040 in Cusack Park Ennis this afternoon.

Niall Deasy’s 13 point haul from placed balls was copperfastened by the 55th minute clinching goal for Martin O’Leary as Ballyea, minus seven of their 2016 team, turned the tables on their flagging opponents.

It was a sea-change that certainly seemed unlikely when already trailing by four by the break, Ballyea would fall seven behind within 90 seconds of the restart. However, while Cratloe misfired with eight second half wides, Ballyea kept chipping away at the deficit, mainly through Deasy’s frees and would amazingly outscore the 2014 champions by 1-11 to 0-01 for the remainder to clinch only their second ever title.

Despite having the wind at their backs, Ballyea were largely second best in the opening period as Billy Connors and Cathal McInerney inspired a 1-10 to 0-09 interval lead for Cratloe.

Ballyea players celebrate after the game with the Canon Hamilton Cup Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Niall Deasy cannoned a shot off the crossbar in the seventh minute but Cathal McInerney made no mistake at the other end when fielding a Conor McGrath delivery on the turn to power through and bat past goalkeeper Barry Coote in the 25th minute.

Three Connors’ points carved out a four point half-time deficit that would be accentuated on the resumption when McInerney, Shane Gleeson and Connors fired points in the space of a minute to open up a 1-13 to 0-09 cushion.

However, they failed to bolster their tally and it allowed Ballyea a glimmer of hope that Deasy exploited to convert seven of the next eight points before also teeing up Martin O’Leary for a 52nd minute equaliser.

Brandon O’Connell nudged Ballyea in front from the puck-out while four minutes later, O’Leary accepted a gift from another to billow the net at 1-18 to 1-14.

With a wave of momentum now behind them, O’Leary and Deasy completed the scoring as Cratloe tried in vain for a lifeline goal in a bid to end an almost 30 minute barren patch.

Scorers for Ballyea: Niall Deasy 0-13 (12f, 1’65); Martin O’Leary 1-3; Tony Kelly 0-2; Gary Brennan, Brandon O’Connell 0-1 each

Scorers for Cratloe: Billy Connors 0-8 (4f); Cathal McInerney 1-3; Conor McGrath, Rian Considine, Shane Gleeson 0-1 each

Ballyea

1. Barry Coote

3. Brian Carrigg
5. James Murphy
2. Joe Neylon

17. Brandon O’Connell
6. Jack Browne
7. Aonghus Keane

9. Tony Kelly (Captain)
14. Gary Brennan

15. Eoghan Donnellan
8. Tadhg Lynch
12. Cillian Brennan

13. Martin O’Leary
11. Niall Deasy
10. Pearse Lillis

Subs:
25. Brian Casey for Neylon (HT)
20. Ryan Griffin for Donnellan (45)
19. David Sheehan for C. Brennan (64)

Cratloe

1. Gearoid Ryan

2. Martin Óige Murphy
3. Michael Hawes
5. Shane O’Leary

6. Diarmuid Ryan
9. Liam Markham
20. Shane Gleeson

4. Enda Boyce
11. Sean Collins

14. Conor McGrath (Captain)
10. David Collins
8. Podge Collins

15. Rian Considine
13. Cathal McInerney
12. Billy Connors

Subs:

27. Sean Chaplin for S. Collins (54)
7. Damian Browne for D. Collins (58)

Referee: Wayne King (St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield).

Eoin Brennan
