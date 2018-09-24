This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ballyhale to take on the reigning champions after Kilkenny senior hurling quarter-final draw is made

Ballyhale Shamrocks will meet last year’s title winners Dicksboro next Sunday.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 24 Sep 2018, 8:49 AM
Kilkenny team-mates TJ Reid and Cillian Buckley will be in opposition.
Image: INPHO
Kilkenny team-mates TJ Reid and Cillian Buckley will be in opposition.
Image: INPHO

HENRY SHEFFLIN WILL take his Ballyhale Shamrocks team into action against the reigning champions Dicksboro in the quarter-finals of this year’s Kilkenny senior hurling championship.

Shefflin is in his first season managing Ballyhale Shamrocks and saw them win convincingly in the first round last evening, 3-22 to 1-12 against St Patrick’s Ballyraggett.

Their reward is a last eight fixture against Dicksboro, who claimed the Kilkenny senior hurling shield on Saturday and ended a 24-year wait to lift the county senior title last October.

Last year’s beaten finalists James Stephens, who triumphed in the senior hurling league final on Sunday, will have to wait for their quarter-final opponents with Erins Own taking on Carrickshock in a first round replay next Saturday. The losers of that game will face Danesfort in this year’s battle to avoid senior hurling relegation in Kilkenny.

Elsewhere there will be a meeting of recent champions at the quarter-final stage as 2016 kingpins O’Loughlin Gaels meet 2015 victors Clara. The clubs met in that 2015 decider when Clara triumphed.

The remaining quarter-final involves Bennettsbridge against Mullinavat, both clubs promoted from the intermediate grade in successive years in 2014 and 2015.

2018 Kilkenny senior hurling championship

Saturday 29 September

First round replay
Erins Own v Carrickshock, Clara, 2pm

Sunday 30 September

Quarter-finals

O’Loughlin Gaels v Clara, James Stephens Park, 12pm
Bennettsbridge v Mullinavat, Thomastown, 2pm
Dicksboro v Ballyhale Shamrocks, John Locke Park, 4pm

Saturday 6 October

Quarter-final
James Stephens v Erins Own/Carrickshock, Venue TBC, 2pm

