Treat yourself to these delicious and healthy banana pancakes

PANCAKES WITH TOPPINGS are almost always a winner for breakfast or even a pre-exercise snack — so this recipe doesn’t need to be reserved for just a bank holiday Sunday.

The great thing about pancakes is that you can make them to suit your needs, they can be high or low carbohydrate or you can even make protein rich pancakes.

These banana pancakes are super tasty while providing a source of protein, fibre, long-lasting energy and lots of vitamins; making them great for exercise days or in preparation for exercise competition.

Great for:

Breakfast on training days

Slow release energy

Protein intake

Post workout recovery

Ingredients:

125g of porridge oats

2 eggs

2 bananas

2 Tbsp. dried cranberries

1 Tbsp. coconut oil for cooking

1 Tbsp. dark chocolate chips or pieces

1 Tbsp. ground flax-seed

1 Tbsp. baking powder

Pinch of cinnamon

Pinch of salt

100ml milk

150g Greek style yogurt to serve

Mixed berries to serve

1 Tbsp. honey to serve

Preparation:

To make the oats into a lighter softer texture add them to a food processor or blender and process them for a minute to a light powder like texture. Add in the rest of the dry ingredients and then the wet ingredients — the milk, honey, eggs and banana — and blend for a minute to a smooth texture. Stir in the cranberries at this point, and some blueberries too if you like. On a medium to high heat using a non-stick pan with coconut oil, cook pancakes for 2-3 minutes on each side or until bubbles start to form on the surface. Serve with yogurt, blueberries, strawberries and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

