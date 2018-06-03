This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 3 June, 2018
Treat yourself to these delicious and healthy banana pancakes

These are great for slow release energy and protein intake.

By Food Flicker Sunday 3 Jun 2018, 8:30 AM
PANCAKES WITH TOPPINGS are almost always a winner for breakfast or even a pre-exercise snack — so this recipe doesn’t need to be reserved for just a bank holiday Sunday.

Banana pancakes (2) Source: Food Flicker

The great thing about pancakes is that you can make them to suit your needs, they can be high or low carbohydrate or you can even make protein rich pancakes.

These banana pancakes are super tasty while providing a source of protein, fibre, long-lasting energy and lots of vitamins; making them great for exercise days or in preparation for exercise competition.

Great for:

  • Breakfast on training days
  • Slow release energy
  • Protein intake
  • Post workout recovery

Ingredients:

  • 125g of porridge oats
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 bananas
  • 2 Tbsp. dried cranberries
  • 1 Tbsp. coconut oil for cooking
  • 1 Tbsp. dark chocolate chips or pieces
  • 1 Tbsp. ground flax-seed
  • 1 Tbsp. baking powder
  • Pinch of cinnamon
  • Pinch of salt
  • 100ml milk
  • 150g Greek style yogurt to serve
  • Mixed berries to serve
  • 1 Tbsp. honey to serve

Preparation:

  1. To make the oats into a lighter softer texture add them to a food processor or blender and process them for a minute to a light powder like texture.
  2. Add in the rest of the dry ingredients and then the wet ingredients — the milk, honey, eggs and banana — and blend for a minute to a smooth texture.
  3. Stir in the cranberries at this point, and some blueberries too if you like.
  4. On a medium to high heat using a non-stick pan with coconut oil, cook pancakes for 2-3 minutes on each side or until bubbles start to form on the surface.
  5. Serve with yogurt, blueberries, strawberries and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

For more information and recipe ideas visit foodflicker.com

