Snow-covered RDS sees today's Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup final called off

DESPITE THE BEST efforts of ground staff at the RDS, today’s Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup Final has been postponed due to overnight snow in and around the stadium.

Belvedere are the reigning champions. Source: Colm O'Neill/INPHO

A first pitch inspection took place at 7.30am this morning and while the pitch itself was covered overnight and was in good condition under the covers, consistent and heavier snow fall this morning would have made playing conditions near impossible.

In a statement released on Sunday morning, Leinster Rugby said: “the health and safety of the Belvedere College and Blackrock College players, as well as their supporters travelling to and from the stadium, is of utmost importance and as a result the match has been postponed.”

The game will go ahead on Friday, 23 March at 2.00pm in the RDS Arena.

Supporters have been asked to retain their tickets while any fans unable to attend the re-fixture can avail of a full refund.

