In Pics: Barcelona unveil ex-Liverpool star Coutinho at Camp Nou

Source: PA

PHILIPPE COUTINHO HAS been presented as a Barcelona player for the first time.

The Catalan giants have agreed a deal reportedly worth up to £142 million with Liverpool to bring the Brazilian playmaker to Camp Nou, after a series of bids failed in August.

Coutinho will be formally unveiled on Monday, with a photo shoot on the Camp Nou pitch to be followed by a press conference.

But Barca offered a glimpse of Coutinho in Barcelona colours in a video posted to the club’s official Twitter account after Sunday’s home win against Levante.

Coutinho is shown walking out on stage and posing for the cameras, waving to the photographers and offering a double thumbs-up for the flashbulbs.

The 25-year-old then sent a message to his new club’s fans ahead of Monday’s formalities.

“Hi Barcelona fans, I’m already here,” Coutinho said. “It’s a dream come true and I hope to see you tomorrow.”

Without Coutinho, Barca beat Levante 3-0 to stretch their cushion at the top of the La Liga table to nine points, with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Paulinho on the scoresheet.

“He has arrived at the club he always wanted to be at,” said Barca forward Luis Suarez, Coutinho’s former Liverpool team-mate.

“I am delighted because I have a great relationship with Philippe. We have to make him feel at home because sometimes it is very tough to change clubs.

“Everyone knows the talent he has — he has been in brilliant form over the last few years. He is a professional, 200 per cent, and has proven his worth as a player.”