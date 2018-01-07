  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
In Pics: Barcelona unveil ex-Liverpool star Coutinho at Camp Nou

Look away now, Liverpool fans.

By The42 Team Sunday 7 Jan 2018, 8:10 PM
12 hours ago 32,272 Views 84 Comments
http://the42.ie/3785665

philippe-coutinho_6h5tpgfu0sct1vapn8f5m36zl Source: PA

PHILIPPE COUTINHO HAS been presented as a Barcelona player for the first time.

The Catalan giants have agreed a deal reportedly worth up to £142 million with Liverpool to bring the Brazilian playmaker to Camp Nou, after a series of bids failed in August.

Coutinho will be formally unveiled on Monday, with a photo shoot on the Camp Nou pitch to be followed by a press conference.

But Barca offered a glimpse of Coutinho in Barcelona colours in a video posted to the club’s official Twitter account after Sunday’s home win against Levante.

Coutinho is shown walking out on stage and posing for the cameras, waving to the photographers and offering a double thumbs-up for the flashbulbs.

The 25-year-old then sent a message to his new club’s fans ahead of Monday’s formalities.

“Hi Barcelona fans, I’m already here,” Coutinho said. “It’s a dream come true and I hope to see you tomorrow.”

Without Coutinho, Barca beat Levante 3-0 to stretch their cushion at the top of the La Liga table to nine points, with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Paulinho on the scoresheet.

“He has arrived at the club he always wanted to be at,” said Barca forward Luis Suarez, Coutinho’s former Liverpool team-mate.

“I am delighted because I have a great relationship with Philippe. We have to make him feel at home because sometimes it is very tough to change clubs.

“Everyone knows the talent he has — he has been in brilliant form over the last few years. He is a professional, 200 per cent, and has proven his worth as a player.”

1 / 6

  • Philippe Coutinho

    Source: Eric Alonso

  • Philippe Coutinho

    Source: AP/PA Images

  • Philippe Coutinho

    Source: AP/PA Images

  • Philippe Coutinho

    Source: Eric Alonso

  • Philippe Coutinho

    Source: Eric Alonso

  • Philippe Coutinho

    Source: AP/PA Images

Kane on the double as Spurs power on while West Ham play out eventful stalemate at Shrewsbury

FA Cup holders dumped out in third round as Nottingham Forest stun Arsenal

The42 Team

COMMENTS (84)

