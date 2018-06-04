This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Barcelona defender's new contract has a €500 million buyout clause

France defender Samuel Umtiti has agreed a deal to stay at the club until 2023.

By AFP Monday 4 Jun 2018, 6:14 PM
1 hour ago 4,208 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4052817
FC Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti, right, shakes hands with FC Barcelona's President Josep Maria Bartomeu during his official announcement of his contract renewal.
Image: Manu Fernandez
FC Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti, right, shakes hands with FC Barcelona's President Josep Maria Bartomeu during his official announcement of his contract renewal.
FC Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti, right, shakes hands with FC Barcelona's President Josep Maria Bartomeu during his official announcement of his contract renewal.
Image: Manu Fernandez

THE CONTRACT EXTENSION to 2023 that France defender Samuel Umtiti signed with Barcelona on Monday contains €500m buyout clause said club president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

“We think that with this clause, no one will dream of coming here” for him, Bartomeu said at a press conference at the Nou Camp immediately after Umtiti signed.

“It’s great news for Barcelona fans,” said Bartomeu, who signed Umtiti for 25m from Lyon in 2016. “Without Samuel, this team would not be the same and we need him.”

Umtiti, who is 24 and has played 17 times for France, took a break from World Cup camp at Clairefontaine near Paris to travel to Barcelona.

“I’m a little nervous because my dream here continues,” Umtiti said. “From the first day here in Barcelona I felt at home and now I want to stay 15 years.”

Umititi’s previous deal had a 60m euro buyout, but that had begun to look low after Liverpool paid 84m euros for Virgil van Dijk in December and Manchester City paid 70m euros for Aymeric Laporte in January.

