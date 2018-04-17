  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
28-year-old who has scored 59 goals in 57 games announces retirement from Dutch national team

Sporting Lisbon striker Bas Dost is calling it a day at international level.

By AFP Tuesday 17 Apr 2018, 5:50 PM
2 hours ago
Bas Dost scored once in 18 appearances for the Netherlands.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

DUTCH STRIKER BAS Dost said in an interview published on Tuesday that he won’t play for the Netherlands again.

The 28-year-old has scored 59 goals in 57 games in two seasons with Sporting Lisbon, but has not sparkled for the Oranje, scoring just once in 18 appearances, although only four of those were starts.

“Things have not gone well with the national team for some reason,” Dost told  Algemeen Dagblad. “It’s time to say: I’m stopping here, it isn’t working.”

Dost started the recent friendly loss to England, Ronald Koeman’s first match in charge, but was an unused substitute as the Dutch beat Portugal a few days later.

“I felt pathetic for a whole week,” he said. “That was the decisive factor.”

– © AFP 2018

AFP

