This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 20 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Toulon centre Bastareaud escapes with five-week ban for shocking striking offence

The Toulon and France centre was red carded for his forearm smash on Christophe Samson.

By AFP Thursday 20 Sep 2018, 9:01 AM
1 hour ago 2,198 Views 10 Comments
http://the42.ie/4245605

TOULON CAPTAIN AND French international Mathieu Bastareaud has been banned for five weeks for striking an opponent in a Top 14 game.

The centre was sanctioned for his attack on Castres forward Christophe Samson at the end of Toulon’s 28-27 win over the champions last two weekends ago.

Source: Top Rugby/YouTube

Bastareaud dived into a ruck as Castres turned over the ball and smashed an arm into Samson’s head as he lay on the ground. At some point in the chaos, the Toulon centre took a knee in the face. He saw red while Samson was yellow-carded.

Bastareaud faced a Ligue Nationale de Rugby disciplinary hearing yesterday, where it was found that his striking offence was of a ‘mid-range’ nature and warranted a six-week ban.

Bastareaud had a week added to that initial suspension due to this poor disciplinary record but then had two weeks shaved off the ban because of “extenuating circumstances,” namely his guilty plea and his conduct before and during the hearing. 

Bastareaud’s final five-week suspension means he will miss the coming weeks of the Top 14 and Toulon’s Champions Cup opener against Newcastle on 14 October.

However, he will be available again for the trip to Edinburgh on 20 October, providing him with a chance to convince France boss Jacques Brunel of his enduring qualities before the November Tests.

Three-time European champions Toulon have had a chaotic start to the French season with just one win and three losses in their opening four Top 14 games.

© AFP 2018.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Isco stunner sets up winning start for holders Real Madrid as they see off Roma
    Isco stunner sets up winning start for holders Real Madrid as they see off Roma
    Highly-rated Wales teenager commits long-term future to Chelsea
    Tuchel: PSG loss to Liverpool 'not logical or correct'
    IRELAND
    Another storm could be on the way this weekend but Met Ãireann says nothing is certain yet
    Another storm could be on the way this weekend but Met Éireann says nothing is certain yet
    IRFU decline proposal for behind-the-scenes series on Schmidt's Ireland
    Ireland to join potential bid to co-host 2030 World Cup
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Job done! Pogba on the double as United up and running in Europe
    Job done! Pogba on the double as United up and running in Europe
    As It Happened: Young Boys v Manchester United, Champions League
    'Manchester is still red' - Ex-United winger Depay teases City ahead of Champions League clash
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'His farewell was the players' fault' - Arsenal squad cost Wenger his job, admits Mertesacker
    'His farewell was the players' fault' - Arsenal squad cost Wenger his job, admits Mertesacker
    De Gea hints at new Man United contract after feeling the love at Old Trafford
    'This boy's got an ego, wants to be looked at and talked about as the best player'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie