Dublin: 1 °C Friday 19 January, 2018
'Last year was a special moment for my career': Schweinsteiger extends MLS stay

The German is eyeing silverware during his second season in America.

By AFP Thursday 18 Jan 2018, 9:49 PM
11 hours ago 6,324 Views 8 Comments
The 33-year-old played 24 times last season after joining from Man United.
Image: Robin Alam
The 33-year-old played 24 times last season after joining from Man United.
The 33-year-old played 24 times last season after joining from Man United.
Image: Robin Alam

FORMER GERMANY STAR Bastian Schweinsteiger has signed a new one-year deal which will see him remain with MLS side Chicago Fire for the upcoming season.

Schweinsteiger, who joined Chicago last year from Manchester United and played in 24 games, scoring three goals, said in a statement he is determined to help the club compete for silverware.

“I am very happy to re-sign with the Chicago Fire, and to continue what we started in 2017,” Schweinsteiger said in a statement.

“Last year was a special moment for my career, but it felt incomplete without a trophy. But I am sure we can create another memorable season with the support of our great fans. I look forward to another season with the Fire as we progress to hopefully another level of success.”

Fire general manager Nelson Rodriguez said the midfielder was seen as a key part of the club’s plans as they attempt to end a 20-year wait for a second MLS Cup crown.

“It was a priority to re-sign Bastian and we’re pleased that he will remain with the club,” said Rodriguez.

“He’s a proven winner who was an integral part of our success in 2017. Bastian’s talent combined with his character and qualities off the field are vital to our squad as we continue to build a championship program.”

Schweinsteiger was a key figure in Germany’s 2014 World Cup triumph, the highpoint of a 10-year career in international football that included 121 caps and 24 goals.

At club level, Schweinsteiger lifted the Champions League with Bayern Munich in 2012 and won eight Bundesliga titles with the club.

© AFP 2018

Plymouth defender to undergo ‘immediate’ surgery after testicular cancer diagnosis

American consortium with a stake in Bournemouth completes takeover of Dundalk

