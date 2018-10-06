This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bayern embarrassed 3-0 at home by Borussia Monchengladbach as winless run continues

Pressure continues to mount on Bayern manager Niko Kovač after Saturday’s shock defeat in Munich.

By The42 Team Saturday 6 Oct 2018, 7:59 PM
Serge Gnabry dejected at full-time at the Allianz Arena.
BAYERN MUNICH’S WINLESS run has stretched to four games after Borussia Monchengladbach shocked the Bundesliga champions with a 3-0 win at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

After winning his first seven matches in charge of the club, coach Niko Kovac has now failed to guide his side to victory in three domestic games on the spin – a run that leaves them four points behind early leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Kovac’s men looked sluggish from the outset and found themselves two down after just 16 minutes, Alassane Plea and Lars Stindl – making his first appearance of the season – finishing emphatically past Manuel Neuer.

Robert Lewandowski had a goal ruled out for offside in the second period, but any dramatic comeback from Bayern would have been harsh on the visitors, who were deserving winners and added gloss to the scoreline late on through Patrick Herrmann.

The effect of Bayern’s recent form on their confidence was evident early on and they were punished after 10 minutes when Plea whipped a wonderful finish into Neuer’s bottom-left corner from 20 yards.

The hosts’ misery was compounded just six minutes later when Stindl took full advantage of some haphazard defending. Neuer’s short pass to Thiago Alcantara was intercepted by Jonas Hofmann, who teed up the Gladbach captain 15 yards out to fire a crisp drive into the bottom-right corner.

A shell-shocked Bayern finally woke from their slumber after the half-hour mark, Arjen Robben and Lewandowski forcing Yann Sommer to make two saves in quick succession, but they were unable to reduce the deficit before the break.

Kovac replaced Robben and Thomas Muller with Franck Ribery and Serge Gnabry at the interval, but they were unable to spark their side into life during a tepid start to the second period.

Bayern were denied a grandstand finish when Lewandowski’s effort was ruled out for offside 20 minutes from time, before substitute Herrmann added a third – despite a VAR review – in the 88th minute, drilling past Neuer from eight yards.

