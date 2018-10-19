This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 19 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Disrespectful, disgusting' - Bayern bosses attack media

There has been much criticism of Bayern’s stars of late, particularly captain Manuel Neuer.

By AFP Friday 19 Oct 2018, 3:03 PM
1 hour ago 1,431 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4295597
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (left) and Uli Hoeness (file pic).
Image: DPA/PA Images
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (left) and Uli Hoeness (file pic).
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (left) and Uli Hoeness (file pic).
Image: DPA/PA Images

BAYERN MUNICH BOSSES Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeness on Friday launched a fierce attack on the German media over “disrespectful and disgusting” reporting amid a rare four-match winless streak for the Bundesliga champions.

“FC Bayern will no longer accept this manner (of reporting),” fumed Rummenigge, who even quoted a paragraph of the German constitution which says “human dignity shall be inviolable”.

“Obviously you no longer think about dignity and decorum anymore,” he told reporters.

“There seem to be no boundaries anymore, especially for the media and even ‘experts’ who have played at this club.”

Criticism of Bayern’s stars, particularly Bayern captain Manuel Neuer, who has struggled for form after twice fracturing his foot in 2017, has clearly irked the senior Bayern figures.

Rummenigge revealed Bayern have even taken legal action against several German media outlets.

Back-to-back league defeats against Hertha Berlin and Borussia Moenchengladbach have left Bayern sixth in the Bundesliga table — four points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund before Saturday’s match at Wolfsburg.

Bayern have won the past six German league titles — often by a huge points margin — meaning criticism of the club is a rare occurrence.

Rummenigge and Hoeness certainly appear to be struggling to cope with the recent broadsides aimed at Bayern.

“We will not put up with this slanderous and degrading coverage,” said Rummenigge.

We will protect our players, our coach and also the club from today.”

Hoeness, Bayern’s president, continued by singling out individual journalists for fierce criticism, “we will not accept disrespectful, disgusting coverage”.

Bayern’s sports director Hasan Salihamidzic, who also attended the hastily-arranged press conference, fired back at criticism that he has not supported head coach Niko Kovac enough publically.

“That was respectless, it has never come into question that there is a problem with Niko,” fumed Salihamidzic.

“It’s not on to criticise the entire work of the club, I was outraged how unashamed and disrespectful the coverage was.”

© – AFP 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    After constant Mourinho criticism, it's been some turnaround for Luke Shaw at Old Trafford
    After constant Mourinho criticism, it's been some turnaround for Luke Shaw at Old Trafford
    'I've had offers from all over the world' - Arsene Wenger ready to return to football
    Usain Bolt rejects offer to join Maltese champions Valletta
    LEINSTER
    Cullen acutely aware of outside interest in Leinster talent as he wishes McCarthy well
    Cullen acutely aware of outside interest in Leinster talent as he wishes McCarthy well
    Toulouse to appeal Kaino's five-week ban for 'striking with the shoulder'
    McCarthy's inter-provincial move from Leinster to Munster makes sense
    IRELAND
    'Rory is number one... the rest of us are probably fighting for that second spot'
    'Rory is number one... the rest of us are probably fighting for that second spot'
    European weekend provides final audition for Schmidt's November squad
    'There needs to be change at the very top of Irish football' - Townsend says 'boys club' is holding Ireland back
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'Would I celebrate like crazy my teamâs goal or victory at Stamford Bridge? I don't think so'
    'Would I celebrate like crazy my team’s goal or victory at Stamford Bridge? I don't think so'
    Carragher reveals Liverpool 'astonishment' at Chelsea paying £50m for Torres
    Eden Hazard 'happy' to finish career at Chelsea if Real Madrid move doesn't materialise

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie